The ski slopes may be closed, but Pitkin County officials have still made use of the green, blue and black trail designations in an era of COVID-19.
As the current public health orders expire May 8 and retailers, child care and nonessential businesses are allowed to reopen with social distancing restrictions, the county’s medical and public health professionals presented their outline for reopening the economy over the next 12 to 18 months to the county’s Board of Health during an online meeting Thursday, using the “easy, intermediate and advanced” analogy to ski terrain.
It may be up to two months or more before Pitkin County is ready for the black diamond equivalent of full speed ahead, they said.
On May 9, Pitkin County’s business community will graduate from the proverbial bunny slopes — that is, the current state of extremely limited activity under stay-at-home orders — to beginner “green” hills. Acceptable gathering sizes will grow from five to 10; the aforementioned formerly shuttered nonessential businesses will reopen; low-risk, no-contact recreation will resume; and child care facilities will again offer some relief to parents — while observing public health guidelines, that is.
The slopeside elite may internally scoff at the idea of spending time on a green, but Pitkin County Medical Officer Dr. Kim Levin emphasized during Thursday’s emergency health board meeting that the change will be a significant one.
“Opening up retail, offices, nonessential medical offices — if everyone adheres to that, I think we can do this right, but we can’t open everything up at once,” she said. “This new public health order is going to open up a lot. This is going to be a big, big step.”
The novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 is unlike most viruses previously encountered by public health officials, both she and Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said repeatedly.
“As a nation, as a state, we are not set up to respond to coronavirus the way we’re set up to respond to flu,” Peacock said, adding that the current pandemic is the worst public health threat since the 1918 flu pandemic that claimed 50 million lives worldwide. “There’s no medical interventions, therapeutic or vaccine, to treat the virus. Medically, we are currently defenseless against COVID-19.”
And because this strain of coronavirus was yet unencountered, the medical community is learning more about it almost constantly, Levin echoed. Changing information has been reflected in public health orders, and seemingly conflicting information has been frustrating, everyone on Thursday’s virtual meeting acknowledged.
For instance, because of known incubation periods of COVID-19 as it’s presented so far, the medical team advised that county public health orders be rolled out with extreme caution.
“At least twice a week, we are looking very specifically at the data,” she said of the official collaboration between Pitkin County and the Aspen Valley Hospital medical advisory team. “This is going to drive if we can keep opening or if we need to take steps back.”
Assuming that the data suggest continued reopening, the county unveiled its plan by general industry and timelines for increased reopening — but with the emphasis on data-driven decisions, no concrete timeline has been proposed beyond the May 9 shift to “green.”
After that, it will take between four and eight weeks before officials will feel confident upgrading to the next level, which will allow — with continued public health guidelines — groups to increase to 25 to 50 people. And, importantly, it’s the first stage in stabilization that includes both restaurants and primary and secondary education.
In the immediate term, however, restaurants will remain closed with the exception of delivery and take-out services. In fact, county officials recommended — and those recommendations were subsequently approved into policy by the board — that language be added to the local order to specify outdoor seating as well as indoor.
“There’s just a little caveat that we added to include when we’re talking about restaurants — and this is aligned with the state order — that they’re still closed for take-out and delivery, but when we say restaurants, we’re including indoor and outdoor aspects of that restaurant,” Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann said.
Aspen Mayor Torre, who also sits on the Board of Health, voted in support of all recommendations but also expressed some of his trepidations. If the community has indeed flattened the epidemiological curve “into a pancake,” as Koenemann described it, why wait until May 9 to shift into the safer-at-home “green” terrain?
“We need to be ahead of the planning here,” he said. “Perhaps the new public health order should go into effect earlier than May 9, and I say that because of timing. I would do that sooner than later. We want to be moving forward cautiously — I don’t think moving forward cautiously necessarily means slowly. I have some concern about not giving our community a little bit more guidance when we talk about ‘waiting to see.’”
But the lack of concrete timetables is exactly because of the emphasis on data, Koenemann said.
“It’s really hard to not put a solid date on this, and I know when we were listening to [Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment] the other day and the governor, it’s hard to not say, ‘By this date, these things are going to be happening’ because I know people are trying to plan their futures; they’re trying to plan their businesses,” she said. “Unfortunately, just because we lifted the construction industry restrictions, there’s a lag in that data. We’ve got to give it time to see what happens with lifting that restriction. Unfortunately, it takes a while.”
That said, there is at least a timetable: four to eight weeks after each new phase of stabilization orders or made. So while it will be between four to eight weeks from May 9 for any sort of “intermediate” public orders to take effect, it will be another four to eight weeks from then for the county to begin to navigate “expert” territory — which, with gathering sizes of up to 250 people, essentially allows a reopening in every industry, albeit with social distancing guidelines still in mind.
Of course, not every business fits neatly into one of the industries outlined in the plan, as Pitkin County Commissioner and Board of Health member Greg Poschman pointed out.
“We all received a letter today from the alpine guides — they’re wondering where they fit,” he said. “They’re not a gym, they’re not an educational institution. What are they? I don’t want to grill down on the specifics here, but I want to make sure we have the ability to field those questions from the community.”
It’s those sorts of nuances that will continue to be fleshed out as incoming data inform public policy. And in order to acquire that information, Peacock made clear that the county will have to invest in further creating the infrastructure required to “box in” any new clusters of COVID-19 cases, from community-wide testing to the contact tracing and public health subject experts needed to answer specific questions such as the one Poschman posed.
“We need to invest in the infrastructure to make it happen so we can get our communities working again,” he said, noting that could mean as many as seven full-time contact tracers within Pitkin County alone.
While he relinquished his self-proclaimed soapbox and committed to “stop whining,” it’s worth noting that local municipalities are, in the lack of federal leadership in the outbreak, bearing the brunt of creating response protocols, with much more limited resources.
“We’d anticipate that this staffing plan, as presented, would require in the neighborhood of $650,000 additional appropriations in 2020 and to double that for 2021 to get through our 18 months,” Peacock said. “That’s going to be a heavy lift.”