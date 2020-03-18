A two-acre wildfire in the midvalley on Wednesday afternoon resulted in no damage to nearby residential structures.
The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District received a 1:40 p.m. dispatch about the fire near Flying Fish Road between El Jebel and Carbondale, just off Highway 82. The fire threatened three homes, according to an early afternoon fire district news release.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire rapidly moving through grass, oak brush and scrub bush,” the release says.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Aspen Fire Protection District, Upper Colorado River Fire and the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control also responded to the incident.
As of 4:15 p.m. the fire was contained, according to a follow-up release from the Carbondale fire district.
“Firefighters will be on scene mopping up the fire for another hour,” the release says, adding that personnel would be on patrol Wednesday night to watch for flare-ups.
“This fire was a bit spooky as it was pushed by high winds toward a number of homes,” incident commander Garrett Kennedy said in a prepared statement. “We really appreciate our neighboring fire crews for responding so quickly to keep this fire relatively small.”
The fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious, according to the release. No firefighters or other individuals were injured. An ordered evacuation of area residents to the Catherine Store was lifted around 4 p.m.