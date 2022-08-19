A prominent midvalley businessman and chiropractor was taken into custody by Basalt police on Wednesday after a grand jury indictment and arrest warrant was issued.
Dr. David Jensen, 52, was advised of the 21 charges against him in the indictment during a hearing Thursday in Eagle County District Court. Johnny Lombardi, a deputy district attorney in the 5th Judicial District, said in court that the charges against Jensen stem from him allegedly being “complicit” in the actions of Nathaniel Gordon, a massage therapist who was arrested on sexual assault and associated charges in November. Gordon worked at Jensen’s WIN Institute in Basalt.
Lombardi said in the hearing that Jensen’s alleged “egregious behavior toward female patients of the clinic led to an environment in which Nathaniel Gordon [had] access to sexually assault women.”
“[Jensen] is a licensed professional whose conduct in operating the WIN Institute was in total violation of the guiding principles of proper chiropractic treatment,” Lombardi said. “It’s also shown that he directed what he termed as ‘hot’ and ‘attractive’ women to Nate Gordon directly for massages, who then were sexually assaulted.”
Lombardi said there are 11 alleged victims in the case. Gordon faces 12 felony counts, two for sex assault-fake medical exam and 10 for sexual contact-fake medical exam. He also faces 11 misdemeanor counts for invasion of privacy. He pleaded not guilty July 25 and is awaiting trial.
Jensen is facing the exact same charges, though there was no indication in the court hearing on Thursday that he is accused of physically touching any of the alleged victims. The grand jury indictment was sealed Thursday but will be released after names of victims and grand jury members are redacted, according to Eagle County District Judge Paul Dunkelman.
Dunkelman advised Jensen of the charges against him on Thursday.
“There is one count of sex assault-false medical exam, which is a class four felony that’s punishable by two years to life in the Department of Corrections, parole period of 10 years to life, probation of 10 years to life and also a requirement for sex offender registration,” Dunkelman said.
There are nine counts of sexual contact-false medical exam, which could either be filed as a felony or misdemeanor, the judge said. If filed as felonies, Jensen could be sentenced to two years to life, as an indeterminate sentence, on each count. As a misdemeanor, the penalty on each count if convicted would be six to 24 months in Eagle County Jail.
There were also 11 counts of invasion of privacy, a class 2 misdemeanor that carries a possible sentence of 12 months in Eagle County Jail on each count.
Jensen, who attended the hearing virtually while wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, put his hands to his head when Dunkelman read the charges in the indictment and possible penalties.
Lombardi said the district attorney’s office would seek consecutive rather than concurrent sentences in the case, meaning at this point Jensen does face an indeterminate sentence.
Jensen was arrested on a no-bond warrant, which meant he was held in Eagle County Jail from his arrest in Basalt at about 3 p.m. Wednesday through the hearing in Eagle at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Lombardi sought a $15,000 cash surety bond. Jensen’s attorney, Jesse Wiens, argued for a personal recognizance bond with a high dollar amount that would be surrendered if Jensen failed to show at future hearings.
While arguing for the higher bond amount, Lombardi alleged that Jensen displayed a “cavalier attitude” toward women who came to him with complaints about Gordon’s conduct. One woman allegedly called to tell him she had been sexually assaulted by Gordon.
“When Dr. Jensen called this victim back, he told her not to report this matter to the police because it could affect his business and he didn’t want people to think he was running a sex business,” Lombardi said.
He allegedly told another victim that he would “give Nate shit” for what she said Gordon did to her.
“This individual’s behavior was outrageous, and it was in complicity with Mr. Gordon — which led the victims being sexually assaulted,” Lombardi said.
Wiens countered that Jensen is a longtime Basalt businessman who owns a home in Glenwood Springs with his wife. He is ingrained in the Roaring Fork Valley as a family man, the defense attorney said. Jensen poses no risk of failing to attend hearings, he continued.
Dunkleman agreed there was little risk of Jensen fleeing and set the bond amount at $7,500 cash bond, which he said is standard in cases where there is a class-four felony charge. Jensen posted the surety bond Thursday afternoon and was released, according to jail records. He was not immediately available for comment.
Wiens said it hasn’t been determined if he will represent Jensen further in the case. The next hearing was set for Sept. 7 for appearance of counsel.
Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum declined to comment after the hearing on why she took the case before a grand jury. In the closed setting of a grand jury, only the prosecutor presents evidence. There is no defense evidence, as in regular court hearings.