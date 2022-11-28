A midvalley development company is beefing up its affordable housing proposal to try to win Eagle County’s blessing for a 135-residence subdivision.
The developers of The Fields proposed to increase the number of price-capped units to 34 from 27 and added 20 units of “resident-occupied” housing to the mix, according to the firm’s supplemental application. That would result in a total of 54 affordable-housing units and 81 free-market units, if the plan remains at 135 residences.
The Eagle County Commissioners warned the developers, Evan Schreiber and his partners in Lightbox Development, in a meeting on Aug. 17 that the proposal potentially didn’t include enough public benefits to warrant rezoning and approval. The developers were given a chance to reassess their proposal.
“As a result, the applicant has taken considerable time and effort to re-evaluate their proposal,” the supplemental material said. “This effort included site-planning level analysis of various housing programs, economic analysis of the housing market and re-evaluation of construction costs.”
The new proposal includes a combination of studio, one- and two-bedroom units divided between rental and for-sale. The proposal said 52% of the units would be one-bedroom units, 33% would be two-bedroom units and 15% would be studio units. Eagle County doesn’t require price caps on sales or rents of resident-occupied units. They must be sold or rented to Roaring Fork Valley residents and cannot be rented in the short term.
In addition to increasing the amount of affordable housing to 40% of the total — exceeding the county’s requirement — the developers also said they would be willing to allow Eagle County to purchase deed restrictions on free-market units, converting them into additional price-capped affordable housing. That is one of the tools county officials have touted for making a dent in the affordable housing shortage.
The 19-acre Fields site is located on Valley Road, north and west of Crown Mountain Park. Much of the site is vacant land across Highway 82 from the entrance to the Blue Lake subdivision. A different ownership group received the first round of approvals, called a sketch plan, in December 2016. Lightbox Development acquired the site in 2019 and reworked the application. They increased the total number of proposed units to 135 but also increased the amount of affordable housing. They also clustered the units in “villages,” or pods, rather than sticking with a plan for a cookie-cutter layout.
Under the new review, the developers are using an Eagle County land-use code provision which allows one-step review for sketch plan and preliminary plan approvals.
The project has faced extensive neighborhood opposition but also support from affordable housing advocates. Opponents contend the project will add too much traffic to Valley Road and that the subdivision is too dense. They don’t want the upzoning approved and favor a lower-density proposal. Supporters contend projects such as The Fields are necessary to dent the valley’s affordable housing shortage.
A 2019 report called the Greater Roaring Fork Regional Housing Study estimated the Basalt-El Jebel area would have a need for 1,614 units priced for incomes 120% of Area Median Income and below by 2027 to meet demand.
The commissioners are scheduled to renew the review of The Fields on Dec. 20. The county’s planning staff hasn’t yet assessed the revised affordable housing plan.
The development team is also contending that it is offering public benefits in the form of financial contributions to proposed improvements at the intersection of El Jebel Road and Village Road, traffic-calming and pedestrian-crosswalk improvements on Valley Road, and either construction of a pedestrian and cycling trail from the subdivision to Crown Mountain Park or cash to Eagle County for a future trail. The developers were willing to pay more than their share of the intersection improvements, based on traffic generation.
The commissioners said during the August meeting they weren’t sure if the proposed trail connecting the subdivision and Crown Mountain Park was a public benefit or something that was required anyway. The staff planner said he would research the issue further prior to the next meeting.