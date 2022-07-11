Eagle County aims to start the final review this summer of a project that could add up to 135 residential units to more than 700 already under construction or approved in Basalt and El Jebel.
Eagle County commissioners were scheduled to start the review of the Fields project today but staffing problems in the planning department have forced them to table the file. A consultant who was hired to help process land-use applications abruptly parted ways with the county on Thursday. That consultant was scheduled to lead the presentation of the Fields review today. The planning office needs additional time to bring a different planner up to speed for the presentation to the commissioners, according to county officials.
The commissioners today will pick a new date for the review.
A hearing before the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission in April framed the debate over the project. Numerous homeowners showed up in opposition over fears that rampant development is deteriorating their quality of life. They were opposed to the density of the Fields, the traffic it will generate and the general effects on services from population growth.
In contrast, supporters of the project tended to be younger residents who don’t own a home and are fighting to maintain a foothold as rents soar in the valley.
Jody Edwards, a land use attorney who represents the Fields, noted that most people get involved in the process when a project pops up in their backyard. More often than not, they oppose the growth impacts such as traffic and effects on quality of life. People get frustrated at the pace of development and take it out on the next project to come along.
But many developers and landowners depend on city and county master plans — long-term documents that determine where development should occur and at what density.
“The master plan is a really important document people don’t pay attention to,” Edwards said.
Master plans are supposed to provide a big picture plan on development. The problem is, master plans are rarely coordinated among the county and municipal governments of the Roaring Fork Valley.
Jenn Mueller, a midvalley resident who has coordinated opposition to the Fields, said Friday she hasn’t seen evidence that Eagle County considers one project in context of what’s happening in the midvalley overall.
“I don’t think they’re keeping track of anything,” she said. “That’s kind of frustrating that Eagle County doesn’t have it together.”
Instead of debating if one particular project complies with a master plan, Mueller wants to see local governments assessing what the overall carrying capacity is for growth and development.
“We have limited capacity,” she said.
Signs indicate that midvalley residents are gearing up to fight the Fields project, literally. Yellow yard signs have popped up in recent weeks suggesting that residents who oppose the project lobby Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney, who is up for election in November.
Both the opponents who say there is rampant growth and the supporters who cite a lack of affordable housing have plenty of ammunition to back their claims.
In Basalt and El Jebel alone, projects totaling 711 residential units have been recently approved or are awaiting final approval. Approval of the Fields as proposed would boost that total to 846 units. Assuming 2.5 residents per unit, a standard used in the planning industry, that would add 2,115 residents to the midvalley population.
The biggest new contributor to growth in the midvalley is the Tree Farm, a project approved by the county commissioners by a 2-1 vote in June 2017. Construction is underway on the first of 340 residences. Work also is underway on a 122-room hotel at the project site on the north side of Highway 82, across from Whole Foods.
Construction is moving along on several projects approved by the Basalt Town Council. The Stott’s Mill project in the Southside area will add 113 single-family homes, duplex units and apartments. Construction also is underway on the Basalt River Park project, which will add 24 residences at the site along the Roaring Fork River west of downtown.
Other projects are approved but not yet under construction in Basalt. The Emma Flats apartments will add 12 units. Parcel 5 of Sopris Meadows, the last major undeveloped component of Willits, was approved in June for 155 units, including 109 free-market and 46 affordable residences.
This month, the Basalt Town Council will undertake the final review of the Basalt Center Circle project, where a Clark’s Market store used to be located. The initial approval was for 67 apartments and 9,000 square feet of commercial space.
Of the 846 units that would be built if the Fields and Basalt Center Circle earn approval, approximately 155 are deed-restricted. An additional undetermined number of units could potentially be sold as resident-occupied housing at the Tree Farm. Those wouldn’t have price caps but buyers must be full-time valley residents.
Mueller acknowledges the need for affordable housing, but doesn’t feel the Fields is the proper place since it is more than 1 mile from the nearest transit hub. Affordable housing belongs in dense urban cores where access to buses is available.
“I feel like Eagle County hears affordable housing and they give it a rubber stamp,” she said.