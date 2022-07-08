A Basalt man who started promoting local food sustainability decades before it became a fad has survived business booms and busts, and a prior devastating fire at his farm, but he is worried that Eagle County’s land-use review process might do him in.
Jerome Osentowski founded the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute 35 years ago on the sunny southern slopes of Basalt Mountain. He sells produce and vegetables, but his operation depends on teaching sustainable agriculture workshops that draw students to the secluded property.
Eagle County government cracked down on the operation two years ago after a neighbor complained about the traffic the institute produced on the narrow, twisting dirt road that leads to the property. Once the county investigated, it determined the business was operating without necessary permits.
Osentowski said Thursday he has spent about $150,000 so far on a land-use planner, studies and changes in operations to try to earn county approval for a special-use permit.
The road didn’t get any easier on Thursday when Eagle County abruptly tabled a hearing by the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission, which was set to make a recommendation on the application. The staff review of the application had been contracted out to a third party that has helped the planning department during a period of understaffing.
“Yesterday, unexpectedly, that relationship came to an end,” community development director Bill Gibson announced at the meeting.
Gibson said he wasn’t prepared to present the information himself, so he recommended tabling the application until July 21. Osentowski and his land-use planning consultant, Maya Ward-Karet, implored the planning commission to forge ahead so the issue could advance to the Eagle County commissioners for final resolution. The planning commission voted 4-0 to table the application since the county couldn’t present its side. A county memo prepared by the contractor had recommended denial of Osentowski’s application.
Osentowski was frustrated after the meeting because roughly 30 people had turned out to speak in favor of his demonstration farm and its long history of promoting sustainable agriculture in the valley. Osentowski vowed to bring even more people to the July 21 meeting. Ward-Karet said she also has advised Osentowski to hire a lawyer but he has resisted because it is a “very costly endeavor,” she said.
Osentowski said he will get by with a little help from his friends as he glanced at farmers and other supporters who lingered after the meeting abruptly ended.
“I don’t think so,” he said of hiring an attorney. “We’ll bring pitchforks and machetes.”
He said he was kidding but is confident that even more people will come to the July 21 hearing.
There was grumbling among farmers that perhaps Eagle County was delaying the scheduled hearings in hopes of wearing down Osentowski’s supporters.
“If they think we’re not going to organize again they’re out of their minds,” said Brook LeVan, co-founder of Sustainable Settings, another educational farm.
Eagle County government officials issued a statement after the meeting, saying the contractor informed them Wednesday night that he wouldn’t be able to present the information at the planning commission meeting.
“The county views this as an unfortunate occurrence and has since terminated its agreement with the contractor,” the statement said.
Delaying the review for two weeks so that a thorough process can be pursued is the “fairest” decision, the statement continued.
“We regret any inconvenience this may have caused to the parties involved,” Eagle County said. “There is no intent on the part of the county to delay these proceedings. The county planning department, like so many other employers, is understaffed with an enormous amount of backlogged work post-pandemic. We are working diligently to address these internal needs to better serve the public.”
Once the application is reviewed, Osentowski’s team must convince Eagle County to figure out a way to plug the operation into its land-use code. The county staff considers the institute a “resort recreational facility” because it provides lodging, dining facilities, parking, shuttling and restrooms for students. It recommended denial because the application doesn’t meet the standards necessary for a special-use permit.
Osentowski contends the operation is a farm with an educational aspect so it should be approved. The facilities that are provided are for the benefit of the small number of attendees of the workshops, his team said. The institute has vowed to shuttle students to the farm to reduce traffic.
If Osentowski cannot obtain a permit, he would be able to continue farming at his property but not able to provide classes. That’s a scenario Ward-Karet said would doom the nonprofit institute.
“Small-scale farming cannot exist without an education component,” she said.