Will today’s Kentucky Derby winner be the morning-line favorite, No. 14 Essential Quality, or the colt that ran second to him in the Breeders Cup Juvenile last fall, No. 9 Hot Rod Charlie at 8-1?
Or will top Thoroughbred trainer Bob Baffert chalk up another Derby win with the middle-range long shot Medina Spirit, who drew post No. 8?
To find out, you’ll have to tune in to the race, widely considered the world’s top horse-racing affair for 3-year-olds. Post time for what some call “the most exciting two minutes in sports” is set for a 4:57 p.m. Mountain Time start. The race will be broadcast by NBC.
In past years, Aspen-area restaurants, bars and nonprofits joined homeowners in celebrating the annual event with a party. That changed last year with the onset of COVID-19 and public health restrictions on social gatherings.
The restrictions have loosened a bit since May 2020 and some locals are planning small gatherings in their homes. The Aspen Daily News searched, and found one scheduled Derby party set for a public venue this year: The Duo de Derby event at the River Valley Ranch golf course near Carbondale.
It’s an event that links golf and horse racing. A two-man tournament will have an 11 a.m. shotgun start today. As of Thursday, 26 teams had signed up for the tourney, which will utilize the cumulative Stableford scoring system. To check on last-minute availability, call the course (as early as possible) at 970-963-3625. The cost is $120 per team, plus a $60 greens fee for each player.
The tournament is expected to end around 4 p.m., when players will move over to The Homestead Bar & Grill, and its spacious patio area, for food, drinks and the big race. “Red” Cunningham, who operates the golf facility, said the tourney/Derby event was a big hit in 2019. It was not held last year due to COVID-19.
“It’s designed to mark the beginning of our golf season,” he said. Members of the public who aren’t participating in the tournament are more than welcome to come to the Derby party, Cunningham said.
“We’ll be enjoying ourselves, social distancing and watching the race,” he added. “Our patio has some of the best views in the valley.”
Meanwhile, a longtime local fundraiser connected with Derby Day won’t be happening this year. Gabrielle Greeves, executive director of the Missouri Heights-based WindWalkers, said planning for the event was made difficult because of public health restrictions that were in place earlier this spring. It is hoped the party will return in 2022.
Founded in 2005, WindWalkers offers professional equine therapy for people with physical and emotional disabilities. Greeves said WindWalkers relies on financial contributions, some of which are used to care for the animals that provide therapy to the nonprofit’s clients. To learn more, visit windwalkerstrc.org.