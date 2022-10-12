An entrepreneur’s dream of getting Roaring Fork Valley kids involved in hockey took a major step forward Monday when the Garfield County Commissioners approved a temporary use permit for an outdoor, National Hockey League-sized rink along Catherine Store Road.
Sheldon Wolitski, a former college hockey player and successful businessman, received a two-year approval for the outdoor rink. If the site proves suitable for the use, he plans to seek county approval for a permanent, indoor rink.
Wolitski launched the free hockey program last winter through his nonprofit organization Colorado Extreme. An outdoor rink about half the size of what Wolitski has planned on Catherine Store Road was set up last winter at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel. An estimated 400 kids participated in programs that ranged from getting them on skates for the first time to introducing them to competition. There were also open ice times at the rink, which was easily accessible in the midvalley location. Roughly 48% of participants were Latino, Asian, African American or female, meeting the leaders’ plan to promote diversity. All costs were covered, from ice time to instruction and gear.
Wolitski said it was an emotional meeting at the county commissioners for him because some kids spoke about their experiences last year and some parents talked about what the program did for their kids.
“There were 400 kids and all those parents counting on us to make ice this year,” Wolitski said.
The El Jebel site doesn’t work for a short-term site because it is constrained. “Crown Mountain couldn’t accommodate us,” Wolitski said.
He explored leasing property in the core of El Jebel from Crawford Properties for an indoor rink and other health and wellness facilities, but ran into opposition from Blue Lake subdivision residents and an uncertain timeline in getting through Eagle County’s review process.
“It was dead in the water,” Wolitski said.
So he started looking for a site to buy and pursue the plan. He initially had a contract to buy a property along the light industrial section of Catherine Store Road east of Carbondale but decided it wasn’t appropriate. One of the neighboring uses was a transfer station for recyclable materials. A real estate agent he worked with found another, more secluded site along Catherine Store Road, also known as Garfield County Road 100. He purchased the 35-acre site for $2.6 million. The site used to be a work space for a log home construction company. It is on the south side of the road, roughly 2 miles east of Carbondale and one-quarter mile east of the Carbondale rodeo grounds.
“It checked every box,” Wolitski said.
Two letters of opposition were submitted to Garfield County. There will be increased traffic but Wolitski proposed some limits on the program to reduce the impact. The facility will be used Monday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. Nearly all use will be through scheduled programs with staggered times for different ages of kids. There will be little open ice time.
Wolitski also agreed to lighting that is focused on the ice and surrounding facilities but minimizes off-site glare. He also plans to plant more vegetation to shield the site from the road.
The rink will be constructed and ice created when temperatures allow, potentially later this month. The rink will be 200-feet by 85-feet.
“We bought a used rink from a rink that shut down in Denver,” Wolitski said.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the application. Wolitski said it was a huge relief to receive the support.
“I couldn’t hold back on the tears,” he said.