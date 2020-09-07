An underutilized piece of property in the midvalley owned by the U.S. Forest Service could get repurposed for housing, recreation and open space through the Flexible Partnership Act that’s part of the 2018 Farm Act, and whose guidance is expected this fall.
Last week, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams, and elected and appointed officials from Basalt, Eagle and Pitkin counties walked the 72-acre site adjacent to Crown Mountain Park and discussed the future vision for the property. Public comment has been taken since June, and recommendations are forthcoming, according to both agencies.
As its name suggests, the Flexible Partnership Act offers more flexibility to the Forest Service to lease its unused sites for maintenance, construction or the shared use of new or renovated facilities.
The Crown Mountain Park area property, which includes a building used for some housing and administrative offices, seems ripe for this kind of new leasehold or arrangement that could allow expanded community uses, Bennet’s office suggested.
“At 72 acres, the El Jebel site is one of the largest pieces of property the Forest Service has for the Flexible Partnership Authority in Colorado,” said Shannon Beckham, spokesperson for Sen. Bennet.
About 40 acres of the property are situated along a bench of the Roaring Fork River that is in a riparian area. The 30-some acres along Valley Road are seen as more appropriate for development.
“Our office has worked for several years with the Forest Service and the community to identify several options for this parcel. The plan for the parcel would create a large number of affordable workforce and senior housing units, and also more open space and parkland,” Beckham said.
Housing development or credits gained through an exchange wouldn’t necessarily need to take place on this site.
The Forest Service released draft guidance for implementing Flexible Partnership Act projects for public comment in June, and it is expected to be finalized soon. The White River National Forest will have to complete the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in advance of any property conveyance.
Bennet wrote the bipartisan Forest Service Flexible Partnerships Act with Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark, and it was passed as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, according to his press office. The senator’s site visit to El Jebel last week was intended as a planning update.
“We wrote and passed the Flexible Partnerships Act into law for projects like this — so that communities could partner with the Forest Service to develop affordable housing and meet shared goals, like expanding open space and protecting wildlife habitat,” according to a prepared statement from Bennet.
“I’m grateful for all the work that the White River National Forest and local leaders have put into this project, and look forward to seeing this through to completion,” Bennet added.
Charette in the future?
Forest Supervisor Fitzwilliams said Sen. Bennet’s office organized the site visit and, “He asked us to come and talk about the parcel, what our plans are and how the new flexible Farm Act legislation may affect what we can do with the property.”
The two parcels have been identified for conveyance to either sell, lease or exchange are the upper flat parcel near the park and the riparian river area.
Housing seems to be emerging as one favored use, and Gail Schwartz, president of Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley, was part of Wednesday’s site tour. Adding more athletic fields at Crown Mountain Park is another suggestion of a viable use.
Fitzwilliams said a long-term lease (now possible through the new bill) was preferable to selling property on the open market and that “leasing is much more collaborative and provides us the opportunity to work with stakeholders.”
Pitkin County commissioner Greg Poschman said he left the Crown Mountain site tour feeling like it was a “cool possibility” and felt positive about the chance “to preserve a lot of land in a riparian area. It’s actually important habitat.”
While Pitkin County will only have an advisory role in any Crown Mountain-related development, Poschman said, “I encourage the process and encourage them to do a charette with the neighbors as soon as possible.”