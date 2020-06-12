On the day that Eagle County requested a variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to loosen some coronavirus-related restrictions, another local business confirmed Thursday that an employee has contracted COVID-19.
But unlike City Market in El Jebel — which remained open this week after announcing that four of its workers have COVID-19 — the owners of Heather’s Savory Pies in Basalt said they immediately shuttered the restaurant once it was discovered that co-owner Heather Lujan tested positive for the virus.
“The minute she heard [on Tuesday], I closed,” said Rene Lujan, the restaurant’s co-owner and spouse to the popular eatery’s namesake. “I said ‘we have to nip this in the bud.’ We’re closing the doors until everybody’s tested. I’m not going to take any chances.”
By Wednesday, Lujan had posted a sign on the restaurant’s front door and a message on Facebook that said, “We have temporarily halted services because one of our owners, Heather Lujan, has contracted the COVID-19 virus.”
Asked if the restaurant’s owner reported this case to Eagle County’s public health department, its director Heath Harmon said he “cannot confirm individual case reports for confidentiality reasons.”
“It is important for our community members to remember that we are in a pandemic and the virus continues to circulate in our community. We expect to have more cases and clusters of cases in the coming months as it is impossible to create a virus-free fortress,” Harmon said.
In an email, he added that this latest case in Eagle County would not impact the request to move into the “Black Diamond Phase” of a proposed reopening schedule. Included within the variance request: that capacity limits of indoor service at bars and restaurants be lifted.
Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said he understands “it gets scary for people when it hits so close to home” and that Eagle County had warned that as more businesses opened and gatherings were allowed to grow larger, “there will be an uptick in cases.” That was seen following the recent Mother’s Day holiday and after graduation parties, he said.
Contract tracing will be used to determine with whom those individuals, including Lujan, came into contact, he said.
“And Heather was asked to isolate for two weeks while she’s recovering,” Mahoney added.
He went on to echo what Harmon has said: With additional freedoms, as restrictions subside, comes more personal responsibility for taking care of ourselves and our neighbors.
Eagle County continues to stress its “Five Commitments of Containment” which include: maintaining 6 feet of social distance, frequent hand-washing, wearing face coverings in public, staying home when sick and getting tested immediately if showing symptoms.
To date, 4,100 people have been tested in Eagle County and total confirmed COVID-19 cases number 620. The results of five tests are pending.
Harmon said Thursday in addition to the four City Market employees confirmed with COVID-19, there also are “two probable cases” and an investigation continues.
Should the state allow Eagle County to move into its Black Diamond phase effective June 22, gathering sizes for groups could increase to 250 people, lodging capacity limits would be lifted, as would capacity limits on pools that utilize chlorine or bromine, although 6 foot distances between nonhousehold members would still be required.
Asked if the City Market and Heather’s cases could impact the variance submittal, Harmon replied they would not.
“We plan to continue with the variance request recently submitted,” he said. “We feel this variance still implements important precautions while also meeting the needs of our community.
“It aligns with Eagle County’s Transition Trail Map where each phase of reopening has been incremental and implemented in a thoughtful way to help build the strength and confidence for our businesses, our residents and our visitors in sustaining social distancing,” he added.
Taking the temperature
On Thursday, Rene Lujan said testing of the Basalt eatery’s 14 other kitchen and front-of-the-house workers had been completed and staff are awaiting the results. Lujan said he offered to pay for testing of those who otherwise aren’t covered by insurance and said that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if there’s another positive test result among his employees. Heather’s owners also said they take the temperature of each employee who shows up to work and regularly assess if anyone appears to look ill.
“When somebody says they’re not feeling well and they have some symptoms of COVID, they shouldn’t disregard it,” he said. Lujan added that “one employee in particular” was sent home for this reason from work and ended up missing about 20 days.
The owner of another Basalt business — who asked not to be named for this article — criticized the Lujans for not posting word of the closure and reaching out directly to other downtown business owners immediately after the diagnosis.
Lujan replied that news of his wife’s positive test was surprising, emotional and required a little time “to digest this whole thing.” Once he “got into solution mode, I started making a million phone calls.” Meanwhile, the rumor mill ground on and several people opted to reach out directly to the owners.
“Our customers are talking but people are more concerned about Heather,” Lujan said.
He went on to add that the restaurant follows COVID-19 protocols, including servers wearing masks and adhering to the 6-foot separation rule for social distancing.
“I’m a germaphobe,” Lujan said. “When the customers leave, we disinfect all of the tables, all of the placements.” After each table turns over, the salt and pepper shakers get disinfected and after employees handle a credit card they use hand sanitizer, he said.
While kitchen staff may be excluded, per ordinance, from wearing face coverings, Lujan said that when Heather’s reopens later this month (he’s aiming for June 22), it will be mandated that all workers don masks.
The Basalt Town Council in May unanimously passed a face-covering requirement for people while inside of a place of business and when safe social distancing can’t be attained. The requirement is in effect for businesses until June 23.
“We’re not going to mess around,” Lujan said.
In his email, Eagle County’s Harmon wrote that all positive cases are investigated with two goals, to identify likely exposure and prevent spread “by identifying and quarantining close contacts that are at highest risk to become infected in order to stop the chain of transmission. We typically complete this process in less than 24 hours, oftentimes within a few hours of receiving the report.”
He said that in the past two weeks, “a third of Eagle County cases have been among close contacts to confirmed cases where their symptoms started while under quarantine.”
During a press conference Thursday focusing on the state variance, Harmon told CBS4’s Jeff Todd, “If you think about the number, one-third of the cases were associated with being a confirmed contact for a close case [which is] a good demonstration our system is working.”
Since first opening for business on June 15, 2012, Heather’s has built its reputation as much around live music as food. Not surprising then that some valley musicians are already showing loyalty to the owners. Lujan allowed that the original COVID-19 shutdown, coupled with this recent closure, could cost him in the neighborhood of $80,000.
Musician David Harding said Thursday, “We would be more than happy to do a fundraiser for them. I’m sure most of the musicians would happily join in.”
Harding last performed on the deck in May, and said he sported a mask during the show. “It doesn’t affect any of the vocals,” he said.
He said he’s also observed since Memorial Day a kind of “loosening up” of rules that were initially carefully followed by the public following the pandemic’s outbreak.
“Time to get back to putting masks on and making sure you’re 6 feet away,” Harding said.
When Heather’s eventually reopens to the public, Lujan said cleanliness and sanitary methods will continue to be a priority: “I don’t want people to be afraid to come back.”