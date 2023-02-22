A controversial midvalley development proposal called The Fields faced widespread opposition during a public hearing on Tuesday.
Its fate remained uncertain after nearly four hours of discussion and public comment. Commissioners heard from more than 30 speakers in a hearing in El Jebel. Opponents outweighed supporters by more than 3 to 1. Roughly 23 people spoke against the project while seven spoke in favor. Scores more midvalley residents attended but didn’t speak.
The commissioners started deliberations after the public hearing but ultimately decided to table the discussion until March 21 to give their planning staff an opportunity to collect more information.
Frustration with the level of development in the Roaring Fork Valley bubbled over in the comments of most opposing speakers. A common theme was development has outpaced infrastructure upgrades. Numerous speakers complained about growing gridlock on Highway 82.
“We’re creating a monster. We can’t fix it with more traffic lights,” said Missouri Heights resident Suzy Ellison.
People contended the project won’t add enough affordable housing to dent the shortage and it will create additional high-priced second homes.
“There is no public benefit if the overall result is negative,” said project foe Todd Hartley of Basalt.
Kathryn Brock, a fourth generation Eagle County resident and a teacher in the valley, supports The Fields because it gives a person like her a chance to own housing in the valley.
The Fields development group is proposing up to 135 residences, with 25% of the units price-controlled affordable housing and another 15% with the designation that occupants must be Roaring Fork Valley residents.
The project is located off of Valley Road, west of Crown Mountain Park. It is across Highway 82 from Blue Lake subdivision.
Evan Schreiber, the face of the development group, contended there is a “silent majority” that supports the project despite overwhelming opposition in written and spoken public comments. He said the project is compatible with Eagle County’s various land use plans, which envision greater density at the 19-acre site.
Schreiber’s team also played up Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ call for more affordable housing in the state. Polis said in his State of the State address last month that streamlining regulations to encourage more affordable housing would be a priority of his next four-year term.
The project requires an upzoning from county commissioners. Foes said the requested upzoning to seven dwelling units per acre would make it more dense than surrounding neighborhoods. Former Basalt Town Councilman Bernie Grauer urged commissioners to put the project to a voter referendum or have the county conduct a scientific survey to gauge the sentiments of midvalley residents.
“Most residents want slow growth emphasizing affordable housing,” Grauer said.
Of the 54 affordable housing units proposed by the developers, 34 would have deed-restrictions on sales or rental prices. The other 20 units would be designated as resident occupied, with no restrictions on sales prices or rents but a requirement that occupants be full-time valley residents. Grauer said those 20 resident-occupied units are “fake” affordable housing because the prices could be so high.
“We need more affordable housing, not multimillion-dollar homes,” Grauer said.
Affordable housing advocate Gail Schwartz said she wasn’t in favor or opposed to The Fields but felt “bold action” by local governments on a regional level is needed to make a dent in the affordable housing crisis. Schwartz is the president of Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork.
She said even if 40% of the housing units at The Fields are affordable, that leaves 60% that aren’t. She suggested the commissioners could and should request more affordable housing from The Fields.
“It’s not a taking to ask for more from a new development,” she said.
In the bigger picture, Schwartz said second-home development is dominating the economy and forcing working people further and further away. The affordable crisis has grown so bad that it threatens to cripple the region, she added.
“We’re going to lose our community, we’re going to lose our economy” if we don’t step up, Schwartz said.