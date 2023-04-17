Mike Kaplan hit the slopes for first tracks one glorious morning last week. The freeze-thaw cycle had left the snow bulletproof so he was on guard in case there was a ridge in the corduroy that could trip him up. What he found was an immaculate surface — something that didn’t come as a surprise.
The experience is symbolic of Kaplan’s time as president and CEO of the Aspen Skiing Co. Kaplan is loath to take sole credit for the company’s accomplishments and quick to praise the team — from managing partner Jim Crown to the planning staff that drives the company vision to the snowcat groomers that create the perfect snow surface.
“That’s not me, that’s them,” Kaplan said. “That’s them just caring and focusing. That happens across the board. I’m proud of what those teams do out there every day.”
He reluctantly takes some of the credit.
“I guess if I had done anything, it’s really to support, nudge and get out of the way of the teams,” he said. “They’re just such passionate craftspeople.”
Kaplan, 58, will log his last day on the job on April 27 after 17 years as the top official and nearly 30 years total with the company. In the final days before he hands the reins over to Geoff Buchheister, the feelings are starting to sink in.
“It’s a lot of things. It’s emotional,” Kaplan said. “It’s sad. It’s happy. I’m feeling sort of fulfilled. I feel like it’s been a great run.”
He led his teams through a lengthy list of accomplishments. SkiCo and partners finally got Snowmass Base Village built after it stalled under a different owner during the Great Recession. The base improvements were complemented with chairlift, restaurant and terrain upgrades across the vast ski area, with more coming.
Other items of note:
—The base of Buttermilk was remade into something fitting a 21st century resort.
—The company’s hospitality division expanded into other resorts and urban markets.
—The employee housing stock has increased from less than 100 beds to somewhere around 900.
The Pandora’s expansion on Aspen Mountain earned approval after an extensive review by Pitkin County commissioners. A high-speed quad chairlift will be installed this summer and roughly 153 acres of tree skiing with a few standard trails will be added to Aspen Mountain’s diverse offerings.
However, it wasn’t all fine lines and powder stashes.
“I was thinking I should write a speech of all my regrets or all the mistakes. It would be interesting,” he said.
Kaplan joined SkiCo in November 1993 as a top assistant to the Aspen Mountain ski school director. He rose through the ranks and was appointed chief operating officer under then-president and CEO Pat O’Donnell in what would become a tryout for the top spot. He was promoted to president and CEO in 2006. Since he had been chief operating officer he had a good feel for what the top spot entailed. Nevertheless, he felt a whole new weight on his shoulders.
“I was surprised how much more responsible you feel for everything and, of course, you have less direct control over it as well,” Kaplan said.
New chairlift decisions are one example of achievements that could have been better. Cloud 9 lift at Aspen Highlands could have been better aligned, according to Kaplan.
“And Deep Temerity, who would have ever thought we needed a high-speed out of there (to serve skiers and riders makes laps in Highland Bowl),” he said. “Being able to see ahead and plan for the future is hard.”
Lift 1A concerns
As far as big issues that didn’t go quite right, he cited the Lift 1A Corridor project at the western base of Aspen Mountain. SkiCo sold prime real estate to Lowe Enterprises and Jeff Gorsuch for $10 million for a hotel project in March 2021. Lowe and Gorsuch guided the project through the city of Aspen’s review process, including approval in a hard-fought Aspen election. Lowe and Gorsuch flipped the property and entitlements to Vladislav Doronin’s organization for $76.25 million in March 2022.
At the time of the sale, Kaplan said SkiCo was still behind the project but “disappointed that the partner has exited.” He had concerns about the ability to execute the project quickly with a new owner coming. The hotel approvals held by Doronin are one aspect of the plan. A co-op of stakeholders went through a process to coordinate a complicated plan that involves construction of two tourist accommodations, creation of a ski museum and relocation of the chairlift further down the slope.
Regarding the project, Kaplan said last week, “I really wish we would have gotten through that co-op and gotten through to a place where it was more of a community asset. The other big lesson here is it takes time for things to play out, so we’ll see. This story hasn’t been told yet.
“I do like the fact that (the proposed chairlift) comes all the way down to the bottom,” he continued. “That’s ski area 101 — bring the lift down to the bottom.”
When asked if he still feels the project will work out, Kaplan said, “I do, but I don’t know what that path is going to look like. A lot of times these tough decisions, these long-term decisions, you’re probably going to go through an ‘Oops.’ You’re going to have a couple of times where you go, ‘Oh, that was a mistake’ then it often works out or sometimes a mistake is just a mistake. It’s hard to know. Base Village is another example of that.”
SkiCo sold the rights to Snowmass Base Village just as Kaplan took over as CEO. SkiCo had earned the approvals and got started on development, then sold prior to the 2008 recession.
“We tried to put in all these protections to try to keep it moving,” Kaplan said. “It doesn’t (keep it moving). It stalls for 10 years. Oh my God, what a disaster, but now look at it today. It’s better than it would have been if we would have owned it and just kept going.”
SkiCo teamed with East West Partners and KSL Capital Partners in 2016 to acquire the base property and get the project back on track. After years of construction, Kaplan said Base Village has an animated plaza for a hub, a popular Limelight Hotel that’s part of SkiCo’s brand and a diverse offering of lodging units. He said the base area will get better with time as far as building character.
“I think it’s coming into its own as it ages,” he said.
He has similar hopes for the projects at Aspen Mountain — the expansion into Pandora’s and the Lift 1A improvements.
“I think Pandora’s on Aspen Mountain is going to not only make the existing skier base spread out more, but it will pull some people from Highlands, for example,” Kaplan said. “Or it will be another draw. So many people from Snowmass just ski Snowmass. Now it will be, ‘Oh, I’m going to try Aspen Mountain one day.’”
Fitting in the Ikon Pass
Along with changes at Aspen and Snowmass Village, Kaplan has witnessed a lot of changes in the ski industry. Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Co. evolved into the two giants in the industry and left a lot fewer independent resorts in the business. Alterra is partially owned by the Crown family, which wholly owns Aspen Skiing Co.
Along with consolidation came the trend for multi-resort season ski passes, which Kaplan believes is good for the industry.
“It’s tapped into this next generation of skier and rider,” he said. “It’s tapped into this sort of adventurers’ mentality where people want to go to Snowmass as their home resort but they want to get around. They want to go to Jackson Hole and they want to go to Alta and they want to go to Mammoth. I think that’s good for the industry and I think it forces the industry to up its game because (they realize), ‘OK, these skiers are roamers. I really need to be game-on so I get them to come back here or get them to ski as many days or come back here at all because they’ve got all these choices.’”
Aspen Snowmass was among the destinations initially offered on both the full Ikon Pass and the Ikon Base Pass, which provides access to fewer resorts. Huge influxes of Ikon Pass users pre-COVID pandemic led to SkiCo to tweak its affiliation with the pass. Aspen Snowmass was eliminated from the Ikon Base Pass. Instead, buyers can pay an extra fee to be included in the Ikon Base Pass Plus, which gives a cumulative five days to the Aspen-Snowmass resorts with black-out dates on the busiest part of the season. The full Ikon Pass provides a combined seven days on the Aspen-Snowmass slopes.
“We’re trying to be thoughtful about how many Ikon visitors we have room for,” Kaplan said. “That’s why we got off the Ikon Base Pass. That’s why we implemented a reservation system. We’re just carefully trying to attract that Ikon (customer). Ikon is one of our key funnels to make sure we’re not too exclusive. You have to balance it of course. You can’t have everybody on Ikon. Getting that right will be important going forward.”
Like the hosting of the X Games, the Ikon Pass is seen as a way that Aspen is expanding its customer base beyond wealthy Baby Boomers. It’s all about target marketing, Kaplan said. The Ikon is popular with residents of Colorado’s Front Range and of California. It’s also struck a chord with younger populations of folks moving to mountain communities to pursue an outdoor lifestyle.
“Ikon’s a great way to tap into that in a way we can manage,” Kaplan said. “You have to manage the volume. It wasn’t that long ago we were worried about not enough volume and it was going to be exclusive and not affordable. So it’s a good place to be for the industry.”
Workforce challenges
One of the big challenges facing Buchheister as well as the industry as a whole is staffing. Although SkiCo has added significant amounts of housing at The Hub at Willits and other initiatives in the midvalley, the staffing dynamic is complicated by the aging of the workforce. Many employees at SkiCo and elsewhere in the Roaring Fork Valley are at or nearing retirement age. They became established at a time when it was easier for working families to buy a home.
“There’s not enough opportunity for this next generation. It’s a big challenge for the community,” Kaplan said.
He believes public and private interests need to combine efforts to provide seasonal housing. Meanwhile, SkiCo and other resorts will face the challenge of using their workforces more efficiently, just as they were able to make snowmaking and lifts more efficient. Fortunately, Kaplan said, his successor at Aspen Skiing Co. is well aware of the problems facing the industry and the company and capable of finding solutions. When asked what advice he’s giving Buchheister, Kaplan said simply to immerse himself in getting to know the community, the stakeholders and his employees.
“I’m trying to give him as much background as I can, then get out of the way,” Kaplan said.
Kaplan will soon put those problems behind him and travel with his wife, Laura.
“I’m going to take a few months and sort of reset,” he said. “Laura and I are going to do a big trip, travel for six weeks and do a lot of surfing and hiking and exploring in Asia. We’re going to come back in mid-summer and we’re going to live here.”
He said he will stay active and connected in the upper Roaring Fork Valley, but he isn’t sure what form that will take. “I don’t see myself taking another CEO role,” he said.
Despite being only 58, he is confident it was the right time to leave the job.
“You know, 17 years in the job is a long time,” Kaplan said. “It’s time for me personally and it’s time for the company to get a fresh perspective and make room for others to step in.”
Another ski industry executive who recently retired said resort CEOs are forced to make a lot of decisions, but determining when to quit is the toughest, Kaplan noted. For Kaplan, it was important that timing was his decision, and that it was right for him, his family and the company.
“I have no regrets. I’d go back and do it again if I had the choice and the opportunity,” Kaplan said.