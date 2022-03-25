In reflecting on his 17 years at the helm of Aspen Skiing Co. — and nearly 30 years total with the organization — Mike Kaplan almost always brings any topic of conversation back to his team.
“For me, it starts and ends with the people. You spend so much time at work and immersed in this place, and at the end of the day, it’s who you’re spending time with and how you all behave when things get tough, how you celebrate,” he said Thursday. “Inspiring, rewarding, amazing. It’s been an incredible team. I’m honored that they listen to me once in a while.”
Kaplan announced that he would be stepping down from his role as SkiCo president and CEO during an employee appreciation party Wednesday evening in an unexpected move.
“I have an announcement that I want to make directly to you, which is my time as CEO will be coming to an end in April 2023, at the close of next winter,” he told staff.
Kaplan did not offer any reason for his pending departure, other than to say, “after a lot of reflection on my future and that of the company, it’s clear to me that it is time to welcome new leadership and perspective into my role.”
That said, Kaplan will remain a familiar face in Aspen and on the slopes — a fact he reiterated Thursday.
“Aspen’s home,” he said. “I’m going to continue to work for the Crown family in an advisory capacity, and we haven’t really defined that yet,” though he added that his first priority will be ensuring a successful transition to his successor. That search began immediately, according to a SkiCo press release, with the goal of having someone in place at the start of the 2022-23 winter season.
“We’re hoping for somebody in place in time for ski season next year and have a few months of transition and I can hand over the reins — download — over time,” Kaplan continued. Then, he envisions that perhaps his advisory capacity may shift to the Crowns’ investment in Alterra Mountain Co.
Kaplan recommends that whoever takes his place focus on the culture. There is opportunity for fresh perspectives and new energy while staying true to what Kaplan described as SkiCo’s values-based culture. The successful candidate will do both. Morale is higher this season than it was last, he acknowledged, citing the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing shortages.
“I think this community and this company has a very strong culture, one that I would call values-based, where skiing is important but community engagement is important, taking stands are important on those values and living those values,”he said. “How you treat people, how you communicate, and in your decision making at the end of the day. There’s always tradeoffs and making sure those values are incorporated into those decisions — and it’s not easy, because there’s always competing tradeoffs in those decisions.”
Among the more recent decisions that the company has made under Kaplan’s leadership is a sweeping, $3-per-hour raise for all staff — roughly a $12 million annual investment to sustain — and a continued commitment to more robust employee housing, such as The Hub at Willits, a 43-unit apartment complex with 150 bedrooms and a child care facility that in total represented about an $18.5 million investment from SkiCo.
“For the employees to be able to … really show up to work every day, they’ve got to have a good home life and they’ve got to have security. It’s gotten harder than ever. I won’t pretend to say we’re there, but we’re trying,” Kaplan said. “[We’ve] gotten a lot of employee housing built over the last 20 years — it’s not enough. And we’re seeing we need to shift to long-term housing; it used to be seasonal.”
Visitation patterns, too, have shifted more toward longer-term stays since the pandemic, he noted, which creates its own opportunities and challenges from a hospitality perspective. Adaptability is the name of the game, Kaplan said, and while he had to navigate a pandemic, he said his successor will face perhaps an even more disruption: climate change.
“Climate change is upon us. And you see it — we see it here every year,” he said, noting that each winter is marked with “more variability.” While the 2021-22 winter season ended up being a great one in terms of snow conditions, it didn’t start out that way.
“Man, we went from 0 to 100. It was balmy, hot, dry all through November and we barely made snow in November. Layer COVID on top of that, it made it extra hard. We were just scratching by until Dec. 10,” he said. “I think that’s the challenge — how to adapt to it, and adaptability is reality. It’s really taking summer to the next level in terms of what happens on the mountain in the summer. Investing in the technology to make sure we can offer great skiing in the winter: grooming, snowmaking, the patrol boot packing work, all the snow science.”
But all in all, Kaplan said SkiCo’s future looks bright from his vantage point.
“I feel good about it. As we know, in my case, 17 years … is a long time both for me and for the company. Somebody who takes this momentum, takes this culture and evolves it — I think it will be exciting and I think it will be good for everybody,” he said.