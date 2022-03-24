In a surprise move, Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan announced to employees Wednesday evening that the 2022-23 winter season would be his last at the helm of the organization.
"I have an announcement that I want to make directly to you, which is my time as CEO will be coming to an end in April 2023, at the close of next winter," he said.
It will mark his 30th year with the company and 17th as CEO. Kaplan did not offer any reason for his pending departure, other than to say, "after a lot of reflection on my future and that of the company, it's clear to me that it is time to welcome new leadership and perspective into my role."
That said, Kaplan will remain a familiar face in Aspen and on the slopes.
"Laura and I aren't going anywhere, although we might have our toes in the sand a little more," he mused. "I'll continue to work for Jim [Crown] and the family in an advisory capacity, and I know I'll have plenty to say."
But on Wednesday, he kept things short and sweet, instead pivoting back to the companywide celebrations at an employee appreciation event.
"While I could not let this event pass without sharing with all of you face to face my plans, let's not make this about me," Kaplan said. "We'll have plenty of time for that at future events, so please celebrate an amazing 75th year, and one another. That's why we're here."