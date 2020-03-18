Update: As of 4:15 p.m. the fire has been contained, according to a press release from Carbondale Fire.
According to the release, "firefighters will be on scene mopping up the fire for another hour." The release adds that the fire will be patrolled at night to watch for flare ups.
"This fire was a bit spooky as it was pushed by high winds toward a number of homes," said incident commander Garrett Kennedy in the release "We really appreciate our neighboring fire crews for responding so quickly to keep this fire relatively small.”
The fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious, according to the release. There was no damage to structures and no firefighters or civilians were injured.
Firefighters from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Aspen Fire Protection District, Upper Colorado River Fire and Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control responded to the incident.
Original story:
A two-acre fire that is so far completely uncontained near Old Highway 82 and Flying Fish Road between El Jebel and Carbondale is threatening three homes, the Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District reported Wednesday afternoon.
At about 1:40 p.m., the district received a dispatch reporting the wildland fire, according to a press release from the agency.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire rapidly moving through grass, oak brush and scrub bush,” it states.
Firefighters from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Glenwood Springs Fire Department and the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control are on scene.
Evacuations are being sent to Catherine Store.
This is a developing story that will be updated.