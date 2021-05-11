Mind Springs Health recently earned the Innovation at Work Award from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.
The National Council presented its Awards of Excellence last week during NatCon21, the largest event in the field of mental health.
“Mind Springs Health received the National Council’s Innovation at Work Award, which recognizes National Council member organizations that have embraced the spirit of innovation,” according to a National Council press release. “In an ever-changing and increasingly complex health care landscape, organizations must remain flexible and embrace the need to be creative when developing new solutions to challenges faced by staff, patients, families and communities.”
National Council President and CEO Chuck Ingoglia praised Mind Springs for its work during an unprecedented pandemic year — in particular, its proprietary Metricovery program, a phase-based treatment model designed to fully engage clients in their care while also providing access to care. Through a Lean Six Sigma program, Mind Springs personnel were challenged to find a way to reduce wait times from six weeks to one week or less.
Patients now engage in comprehensive treatment within four days, instead of two to three months, according to the Mind Springs website. At six and 12 weeks, depression resolution rates are 63% and 78%, respectively — far better than the national averages of 16% at six weeks and 33% at 12 weeks.
“The National Council for Mental Wellbeing presents just two Innovation at Work Awards annually,” Ingoglia said in a statement. “These are the best and brightest in the field of mental health and addiction recovery, and I’m honored to recognize Mind Springs’ contribution.”
Metricovery was an initial project of Mind Springs Health’s former Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jules Rosen and Michelle Hoy, the organization’s executive vice president. The duo worked together, along with a number of other contributors throughout the organization, to develop Metricovery in response to an increase in service demand and a desire to improve clinical outcomes in a more timely and efficient manner.
“The award this year holds even greater significance than usual, in light of the incredible challenges faced by those in the field of mental health substance use disorder treatment. As the pandemic fueled a spike in anxiety and accelerated substance use, demand for mental health and substance use services increased exponentially,” the release touts. “But health care organizations met that demand in communities throughout the country. In addition to recognizing Mind Springs Health during NatCon21 with its Innovation at Work Award, the National Council plans to highlight the organization’s achievements throughout the year.”
Metricovery has been a program that serves more than just Mind Springs, too, Rosen said.
“After our success with MetricoveryTM , other Community Mental Health Centers are now effectively implementing this program. This gives behavioral health consumers rapid access to treatment and quicker recovery,” Rosen said.
“We are truly honored to receive the Innovation at Work Award from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. The current pandemic brought mental health needs to the forefront and the need for Metricovery became even more apparent,” added Hoy.