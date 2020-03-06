Mind Springs Health, a Western Slope provider of counseling and therapy for mental wellness, has received a $200,000 grant to help fund construction of the new Women’s Recovery Center in Grand Junction.
The Denver-based Daniels Fund awarded the grant to the Mind Springs Foundation, according to a news release. The new facility is under construction and will replace the existing Women’s Recovery Center after its lease expires in June.
“We couldn’t be more honored to be the recipient of such a substantial grant from the Daniels Fund,” said Roger Sheffield, president of the Mind Springs Foundation, in the release. “The grant requires that we secure 75% of the $3 million fundraising goal in philanthropic support in order to receive the Daniels Fund grant. We are asking the communities we serve for their help in raising the additional funds for the Women’s Recovery Center.”
Mind Springs Health maintains satellite clinics in Aspen, Glenwood Springs and other mountain communities. Covering a 23,000-square mile area in Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin and seven other counties, Mind Springs Health offers a continuum of mental health care with crisis response services.
“All financial gifts, no matter what the size, will help build the new center and improve the delivery of innovative services and increase access to care,” Sheffield said.
To make a donation, visit MindSpringsFoundation.org, or contact Sheffield at (970) 384-3035. He also can be reached via email at rsheffield@mindspringsfounation.org.
The Women’s Recovery Center is a 90-day intensive drug and alcohol rehabilitation and transitional living program, exclusively for women, specializing in holistic recovery. It is the only ‘women-only’ program on the Western Slope and one of the few programs in Colorado that permits children (under the age of 10) to stay with their mothers during residential treatment, the release adds.