The interim CEO of Glenwood Springs-based Mind Springs Health promised Tuesday that the regional nonprofit will work to improve transparency, communications and service.
Doug Pattison, speaking to Pitkin County commissioners during a work session, admitted that the 10-county mental health service provider made many mistakes in the recent past. Those issues were outlined late last year in a Colorado News Collaborative investigation that scrutinized the organization’s finances and overall quality of care.
The media reports preceded the Jan. 4 resignation of Sharon Raggio ― who served as CEO for 14 years ― and also a state audit.
Pattison served as the nonprofit’s CFO before taking on the role of interim CEO. Tuesday’s update with Pitkin County’s elected officials marked the end of a tour in which he spoke with officials in other parts of the region where Mind Springs has a presence.
Pattison said Mind Springs cooperated fully with the recent audit. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had no new findings, Pattison said, but the state Office of Behavioral Health issued four. In all, the nonprofit must implement “eight corrective actions,” he said.
One area of concern related to prescribing habits. Pattison said the nonprofit now has a 17-point plan to address those habits, acknowledging it was “something we were doing wrong.”
“I’m really focused on moving forward,” he said, later adding that the necessary improvements involve “not so much the what but the how.”
Overall, Mind Springs is implementing a three-point strategic plan that addresses issues related to quality, access and transparency, according to Pattison. He said the nonprofit will be more open to sharing information about its finances and caseloads with all of the counties it serves.
Kayla Bailey, outpatient program director for Mind Springs’ office in Aspen, shared basic information about the nonprofit’s Pitkin County clients. She said Mind Springs assisted 586 clients, split almost evenly between men and women, from Pitkin over the last 12 months.
Of the total, 42% were classified as being in a low-to-moderate income category. Nearly 84% were non-Hispanic and about 61% were adults between 25 and 64.
Pattison said Mind Springs is working to gain accreditation from The Joint Commission, an international organization that sets strict standards on safe and quality care. Also, a management team from Signet Health is at Mind Springs’ hospital in Grand Junction to assist and improve operations at the inpatient facility.
Mind Springs has faced challenges with its phone services and will make some investments in that area, he said. The nonprofit also will create a new management position, that of chief operating officer.
Pattison said Mind Springs has been “paying a price for our antiquated systems.” The nonprofit is taking a look at what it pays its employees with the goal of improving retention, he added.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said there continues to be “a deep fissure of trust” between the nonprofit and the communities it serves. The nonprofit should listen to former and current employees as part of the effort to “restore reputation,” she suggested.
Pattison said Mind Springs is examining its employee culture: “We need to address that from the top,” he said, adding that in the end, “We have to speak with our deeds, not our declarations.”
Pattison said a permanent CEO likely will be named within 90 days. He’s seeking the job, but said if he isn’t chosen he’ll continue to work on necessary improvements to the Mind Springs system.
“I just want to be clear [in saying] that we wish Mind Springs the best,” Commissioner Francie Jacober said at the end of the discussion.
According to its website, Mind Springs saw nearly 13,000 people at its outpatient offices, inpatient hospital and residential addiction treatment facility during its 2021 fiscal year, which ended June 30.