The holidays can be a difficult time, but a local mindfulness professional offered some advice to help those who are struggling to make the season more joyful.
Mindfulness is a practice that gives people a set of skills to live a meaningful life, said Laura Bartels, executive director of the Carbondale-based Mindful Life Program. The program offers courses, community retreats and resources designed to provide practical, accessible and universal skills that allow people to live with attention and intention.
These practices can be useful for anyone during this time of year, Bartels said.
“Being aware ahead of time is so important — being aware that there are expectations around a lot of holiday stuff, regardless of the holiday you might be celebrating,” she said. “How can we be proactive? What can we do when we do get triggered or caught up, or have a moment of challenge?”
Expectations aren’t necessarily a bad thing, Bartels added, but it’s useful to examine them before holiday gatherings in order to stay grounded. For example, families might expect particular members to behave a certain way during a gathering or that the evening will turn out exactly as planned. Bartels said it’s important to be realistic and see if the attachment to those expectations can be released.
There’s a particular phrase that anyone dropping off a holiday package at the post office may hear this time of year: “Does this parcel contain anything fragile, liquid, perishable or potentially hazardous?” Bartels said that people can look at themselves the same way, and this can be a useful way to practice being self-aware.
“I might adjust my plans around my self-awareness,” she said. “Remembering that our lives and the lives of everyone we’re coming in contact with are impermanent — that’s not an easy thing for someone who’s in a difficult mental health space, but it can remind us of what’s important.”
Little things like to-do list items or chores don’t matter as much as helpful thoughts and self-compassion, she said. Bartels also recommended setting intentions for the holiday season or a particular day and letting those guide your actions. People can practice choosing positive thoughts over negative ones, and labeling feelings like worry or loneliness. Identifying feelings can help them feel more separate and therefore easier to cope with.
“We can get caught up in so many things that are really not that important or meaningful,” Bartels said. “Equanimity is an evenness of mind or calm-mindedness that we can think about bringing to each day and interactions and events, helping us to have some centering rather than getting caught up. It is literally an antidote.”
Lastly but not least, she said it’s important for people to think about their mental wellness in addition to physical well-being. Being proactive and developing skills around mental health is an opportunity for people to heal themselves.
Doing things to help your own mental health doesn’t stop at mindfulness. Christina King, founder, advisory board member and licensed professional counselor aide at Aspen Strong, recommended that people check with their workplaces to see if their companies offer employee assistance programs, which often come with free therapy sessions.
She added that coping also can be as simple as watching what she called an “emotional bank account.”
“When I’m buying gifts I have a financial budget, and you can sometimes go over, and that’s not a great thing,” King said. “It’s looking at our emotional budget for the rest of the season or the next two weeks, and identifying what’s giving back to us and what’s taking away. Listening to a friend who’s dramatic all the time, that’s not always good, so being mindful of how much you’re spending each day and how much you’re giving to yourself like meditating, skinning, for me, getting outside, enjoying that hot chocolate or spending time with your pet, and putting expectations in check.”
It’s important for families, especially married couples, to check in with each other and be clear about their own expectations for the holidays, she added.
Bartels and King encouraged people to reach out when they need help. Information about the Mindful Life Program can be found at mindfullifeprogram.org, including an array of resources including a meditation library, classes and an international online community of mindfulness teachers. The program offers daily mindfulness and recovery meetings online, in addition to weekly in-person meetings in Carbondale.
There are a number of other resources in the valley for those who are struggling with mental health during the winter holidays or any time of year. The Aspen Hope Center and Aspen Strong both offer crisis resources, as well as a variety of other tools.
The Hope Center can be reached at aspenhopecenter.org or 970-925-5858. Aspen Strong can be found at aspenstrong.org or 1-844-493-8255, or by texting TALK to 741741.
For the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, dial 988, and for Colorado Crisis Services, call 970-494-4200.