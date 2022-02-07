From children’s breakfast cereals to adult beverages, supply chain woes continue to impact the affordability and availability of grocery store and restaurant menu items in Aspen.
“Kellogg’s cereal had a little hiccup before Christmas,” Trevor Moodie, Clark’s Market Aspen store director, said. “We had six of the Kellogg’s cereals we couldn’t get for about three weeks.”
Whether out of a specific brand or short on an entire food group, Clark’s Market — like grocery stores across the country — has struggled at times to keep its shelves fully stocked amid the pandemic.
Factory closures, transportation headaches, worker shortages, all, undoubtedly played a role, Moodie said.
“They’re all having different problems,” he said. “Sometimes they can’t get an ingredient. It’ll be one ingredient they’re missing, and they can’t produce the product.”
In the case of the Kellogg Company, a strike involving approximately 1,400 of its cereal plant employees triggered the temporary shortage of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Mini-Wheats and its other cereals.
Although the strike has since ended, grocery stores and their customers continue to feel its lasting impacts.
“If there was one Kellogg’s cereal that we were still having issues with, it would be the Rice Krispies.” Moodie said.
In addition to Kellogg’s Rice Krispies, Lundberg Family Farms’ various brands of jasmine, basmati, long- and short-grain rice, have also been difficult to order, he said.
“There are certain items that you are used to seeing in the grocery store that you may not see. But, there will be another brand or a very like item replacing it on the shelf,” Moodie said. “Seventy-five percent hasn’t changed. But … about a quarter of our items’ [prices] fluctuate up and down week to week. Some of those items are key items and then some of them are not as in high demand.”
Some brands, given their popularity and distinctive taste, were not as easy to replace as others.
“Mexican Coca Cola in a glass bottle — we still can’t get it,” Moodie said.
Continued inflation has forced him to watch market prices practically around the clock.
“We’ll hold off on increasing a price to see if it’s going to bounce back within a week or two, because a lot of prices do go up and down sporadically,” Moodie said. “They’ll be the same for three months, and then all of a sudden they’ll have a 20% increase one week.”
Mi Chola co-owner Adam Malmgren also was all too familiar with price hikes over the last several months, especially those associated with one fruit in particular.
“The price of limes is obscene right now,” he said. “Last summer they were about $28 a case. Right now, they’re $105 (a case) and they say they’re about to go up to about $130.”
At Mi Chola, ordering a menu item or drink that does not incorporate limes is next to impossible.
“I really work hard to be a locals’ spot and there are some prices I can raise and some prices I can’t,” Malgrem said.
When ordering from his suppliers, he said he noticed a more limited selection and higher prices on chicken, especially.
“To serve chicken wings, it would have to be like an $18 or $20 dish — for chicken wings.” Malgrem said. “That’s why almost no one has chicken wings right now.”
Due to glass bottle shortages, certain brands of beer, tequila and other beverages also were hard to come by, he said.
“You just have to constantly search. There is no order ordering the same thing all the time,” Malgrem said.
When he inquires to his suppliers about food and beverage price hikes and shortages, Malgrem often has to take their answers with a grain of salt.
“They don’t give reasons,” he said, laughing. “Every single food item has gone up in price.”