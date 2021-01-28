A Carbondale resident who had been reported missing was discovered dead Thursday.
On Thursday, the Aspen Skiing Co., Snowmass Mountain Ski Patrol, Mountain Rescue Aspen, Flight for Life, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Snowmass Police Department and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office coordinated in the search for David Cross, then considered an overdue party.
Cross, 32, was reported missing from a friend on Tuesday. An investigation by the Snowmass Police Department found that Cross was last seen boarding the Village Express Lift that Tuesday at approximately 11:50 am. Search efforts were unsuccessful both Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to a missing person announcement Thursday, when the search effort started inbounds on Snowmass Mountain.
But evidence led to a single snowboard track in the West Willow area, off the Snowmass ski area, a Pitkin County Sheriff's Office press release reported Thursday.
"Snowmass Ski Patrol followed the ski track and found Cross deceased in very hazardous backcountry terrain," the release explains. "The cause of death is unknown at this time and will be investigated by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office."
Rescue personnel on Thursday was unable to recover Cross’ body due to difficult terrain, time restraints and safety. The decision was made to conduct a recovery mission on today.