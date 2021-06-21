At about 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Mountain Rescue Aspen personnel located the body of a deceased overdue cyclist in Snowmass Creek, less than half a mile up Snowmass Creek Road from Highway 82, a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed.
“A swift-water rescue team from the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue (RFFR) along with MRA rescuers were able to recover the man’s body from Snowmass Creek,” the press release continues. “Pitkin County investigators were on scene and the Pitkin County coroner transported the man to Aspen Valley Hospital at approximately 1:34 p.m.”
The 69-year-old Roaring Fork Valley resident was believed to have departed from his home in Basalt Saturday evening and was thought to have been headed for a ride to the Snowmass Creek Road area. At about 10:17 p.m., dispatch received a report of the overdue cyclist. Basalt police officers, alongside Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies, attempted to locate the missing man into the evening and early morning, per the release. They called MRA team leaders at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Less than an hour and a half later, MRA had deployed 24 members into the field for the search. Rescuers searched by vehicle, bicycle, ATV and on foot.
All Rescue units from RFFR and MRA were out of the field by 2 p.m., and the rescue incident was closed at that time, the release notes.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to thank Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and the Basalt Police Department for their assistance on this rescue. The circumstances of the cyclist’s incident are still under investigation,” it says.