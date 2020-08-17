Back in March and during the early onset of COVID-19 in the valley, Katie Ertl, like most everyone else, had a lot to be concerned about.
The professional worries of Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations for Aspen Skiing Co., extended beyond Gov. Jared Polis’ March 15 closure of the ski areas to include a project that was years in the making and one that she believed could end up a pandemic-related cancellation.
“In March I thought, ‘There goes snowmaking on Aspen Mountain,’” Ertl said recently.
Instead, the company’s ownership decided to continue with three significant projects for its local mountains this season, including replacement of the circa-1987 Big Burn quad (with a six-pack lift) and snowmaking for Snowmass trails that can allow for return skiing on the Alpine Springs lift.
But it’s the recent completion of the Aspen Mountain summit snowmaking, which includes about $4 million for a pump house, storage pond, snow guns and infrastructure for new lines, that seems to be engendering the most excitement.
Maybe it’s because snowmaking has never before reached this high up Aspen’s flagship ski area. Or maybe the thought of summit-to-base early season skiing (when natural snow can be sparse) is appealing to all ability levels, from recreational athletes to racers.
Or, maybe any positive news about the upcoming ski and snowboard season (whose timing and operations will be subject to local health orders) is a cause for celebration these days.
Dream fulfilled
“We’ve been speaking about snowmaking for years, if not decades,” Ertl said Thursday, during a socially distant but in-person interview at the base of Buttermilk.
The 7,700 feet of new pipe running beneath Silver Bell trail and portions of One and Two Leaf and Upper Copper, were approved in the mountain’s 2015 master plan. Previously, snowmaking coverage made it only as high as Bonnie’s restaurant.
“If temperatures aren’t there down low, hopefully they will be there up high,” Ertl said about the ski area that tops out at 11,212 feet.
Some 28 new guns will be strategically placed to cover the 17 or so acres of new snowmaking. Ertl said compared to what was available 20 years ago, the system is approximately “40 percent more energy efficient.”
More streamlined and advanced than systems that are older, Ertl said one of its features is an automatic shutdown if it gets too warm to make quality snow. Optimum “wet bulb” temperatures for this purpose are in the 22-24 degree Fahrenheit range, she added.
Mobilization for the project started in early May, with the snow on some construction areas being cleared early or at least spread around to allow more time to melt.
While nearly 20 acres of new snowmaking coverage may not necessarily sound like a lot, SkiCo’s view is that “It’s certainly enough to broaden the experience expansively.”
“We’re thrilled to have top-to-bottom now,” Ertl said.
Where the expansion could also pay dividends is for Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club members and coaches during the early season. Aspen Highlands has been able to produce ample snow for the early season in recent years, thanks for an expansion of that snowmaking system.
However, the planned surface lift up Highlands’ Golden Horn is postponed for another year, according to Ertl. That will require other modes of uphill transport.
Given Aspen Mountain’s snowmaking expansion, if needed, “We could get AVSC kids up to Deer Park,” she added.
Among recent announcements by industry group Colorado Ski Country USA is that Powderhorn Mountain Resort on the Grand Mesa will also expand its snowmaking infrastructure in time for this winter.
And the countdown has started for the 2020/21 ski season to commence in the state, with Steamboat Ski Area touting that “in 100 short days (Nov. 21) the mountain is scheduled to open.” Loveland, which often vies to be among the earlier openers in the country, is looking for an October season debut.
Ertl said, “We’re 100 percent committed to opening for skiing and riding” for the 2020/21 season, though she allowed “to what level” and at what capacity will be dictated by local and state governments.
“It’s easy to get the person up and out,” she said. The challenges for ski area operators will include meeting places, lift mazes and even transportation to, and between, the resorts.
Opening day for Aspen/Snowmass is set for Nov. 26.
“Fingers crossed,” said Ertl, acknowledging the unknowns due to the pandemic.
Removed from the list of uncertainties this year, barring a November heat wave, is coverage of the top third Aspen Mountain’s trails and the possibility of top-to-bottom skiing and riding for Thanksgiving weekend.