The body of a Frying Pan Valley man who was reported missing after his rental cabin was destroyed by a fire has been recovered and positively identified.
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis confirmed Tuesday evening the identification of Michael Kevin Leese, 58. The manner and cause of the death are under investigation, Bettis said.
Eagle County Sheriff’s Office investigators opened a missing-person case in late March after failing to find Leese’s remains in a cabin that had been destroyed by fire on 7104 Frying Pan Road, about 7 miles east of Basalt. Details were unavailable concerning when and where Leese’s body was located.
The approximately 1,000-square-foot cabin reportedly was engulfed in flames on the morning of March 26. No other structures were damaged and there were no inhabitants in the cabin at the time of the fire, according to authorities.
Leese was last seen on March 25, authorities said.