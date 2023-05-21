Mission accomplished: Veterans Ride for the Pass on Saturday through Challenge Aspen program

Bill O’Hara of Clifton, Colorado, knows he doesn’t have too many bicycle rides left in his ailing legs so he was beaming Saturday when crossed the finish line at Independence ghost town during the 29th annual Ride for the Pass.
The former Marine is losing the feeling in his legs, a result of multiple back surgeries which started after a helicopter crash during his time of service from 1970-74. He estimates he’s put 55,000 miles on his recumbent tricycle in the last decade or so. Outings on the recumbent cycle — with two small front tires, a large rear tire and pedal assist — have been his passion. He jumped at the chance to Ride for the Pass as a way to help get in shape for Ride the Rockies, a multi-day, annual cycling event held in June.
“I’m not going to be wheelchair-bound,” he said, though after this riding season he might ease back on cycling and spend more time fishing.
O’Hara was one of four U.S. military veterans who rode the Pass Saturday in an effort organized through the Challenge Aspen Military Opportunities division or CAMO. The Snowmass Village nonprofit is hosting one event per month for veterans through its Western Slope Social program, open to any vet with a disability recognized by the Veterans Administration.
Anyone who skis or rides Aspen-Snowmass resorts is aware of the hard work Challenge Aspen and the CAMO program perform, getting people with disabilities out on the slopes. Now CAMO is aiming to expand into more cycling events.
“It’s a great way to expose people to things and challenge one another and support one another,” said Nate Gillette, CAMO program director. “This team in particular,” he said of the four riders participating on Saturday, “they’re super supportive.”
In addition to O’Hara, the event attracted Paul Cook, a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 2005-14, Lisa Moreno, who served in the U.S. Army from 2008-20, and Jahaira Farias, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2006-12.
Cook, an avid cyclist, made the trip from Boulder for the ride. “I think it’s awesome to ride the pass and check it off my list,” he said.
Farias and Moreno came from Colorado Springs. Farias said she participates in beneficial activities organized by the VA, but none are quite like the Ride for the Pass.
“Challenge Aspen pushes your limits. It’s more adrenaline-based,” Farias said.
While hanging with Team CAMO at the start line at the winter closure gate on Saturday morning, Moreno reflected on life after leaving the Army in 2020.
“When I first got out, I had zero friends left,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion. She said she tended to stay in her house. The COVID-19 pandemic was a convenient excuse for maintaining isolation.
But one particular event for veterans coaxed her out again. She made a friend at the event and built the confidence to continue the outings such as the Ride for the Pass.
“It sort of pushes you,” Moreno said. “There are some people that need some adrenaline or some activity, so outdoor therapeutic recreational activities like this are just perfect for some people.”
Count her in the “some people” category. Moreno and Farias rode e-bikes at Saturday’s event because they haven’t had a chance to cycle much yet this season. Moreno was super excited to reach Independence but even after a 10-mile ride with 2,300 feet of vertical gain she wanted more.
When she discovered that some riders were blasting past the finish line and tackling the final 5 miles to the summit of the Pass, she hopped back on her bike for a solo excursion. Back at a barbecue at the finish line a short time later, she was exhilarated. The beauty of the ride and the physical effort made it a memorable moment, she said.
All the veterans who participated in the ride were familiar with Challenge Aspen. Cook, Farias and Moreno had skied with CAMO instructors before. Cook said it elevated his skiing and challenged his abilities, so he was certain the cycling outing would also be valuable.
Farias is dealing with various physical injuries from the rollover of a military vehicle she was in while serving in Alaska in 2007. She attended a CAMO event last winter and said the instructors elevated her to a new level. Instead of “eating shit all the way down the mountain” she was able to keep up with her skiing buddies. At the start line Saturday, she anticipated a similar award from Ride for the Pass.
“I think for me the value is that it gets me out of my comfort zone,” she said. “It shows me that I could do this on a regular basis even with all the injuries I’ve had. It inspires me to want to ride more, to buy my own bike and do this more often.
“I think that’s great for my mental health and my physical growth, too,” she added.
The veterans agreed that participating in events with other veterans brings a level of satisfaction that those who never served might find difficult to comprehend.
“It’s great to be out here with other vets,” Farias said. “We all start talking and sharing stories. It feels like we’re back on active duty around other vets. That always feels really good.”
Like Moreno, Farias used Ride for the Pass for an adrenaline spike. As a motorcycle rider, she likes speed. She said she was able to crank her e-bike well in excess of 50 mph on the downhill plunge Saturday.
Ryan Burtis has a unique perspective on what programs such as CAMO can do for a veteran. He served in the Air Force and was deployed to Afghanistan within a year of basic training. He served inside a base, but the base was regularly under attack.
“That definitely changed things for me. I didn’t notice it until I got back where all of a sudden my entire personality changed. I was having a lot of trouble mentally. It was something that I really struggled with. I ended up going to mental health (counseling) when things really started deteriorating to the point where I couldn’t perform at the optimal level that I used to be able to.”
He was eventually diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder recurrent. He remained in the military five years after problems first appeared. He was medically retired in August 2019. Shortly after, he got an invitation to a Challenge Aspen snowboarding event in Aspen. He attended and found it transformative. Burtis was essentially laid flat by back issues for the next 18 months. When he was back on his feet, he saw an online ad for a job opening with Challenge Aspen as a CAMO coordinator. He applied and earned the position.
His experience in the military and as a participant in a Challenge Aspen program gives him a unique perspective on how it can help a vet.
“I am able to connect a lot more with the veterans, especially those that are working through mental health and any of those who have been deployed to go overseas,” he said. “We’re able to understand each other that much more. I’ve had participants at the end of retreats come up and give me a hug and tell me thank you for telling them my story.”
Multiple staffers from Challenge Aspen accompanied the four veterans on Saturday’s ride. Unless the other roughly 300 riders saw the Challenge Aspen or CAMO logos on clothing or water bottles, they might have been unaware of the veterans’ presence. None of the four vets have visible disabilities. That’s not unusual among the people CAMO works with, Gillette said.
“A big portion of the veterans we serve have invisible injuries whether it is post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, all sorts of poly-trauma and then anything from nerve damage to just getting beat up and banged up,” he said. “I think a lot of people envision a disabled veteran as an amputee or spinal cord injury or somebody with visible burn injuries but that’s actually a pretty small percentage of the veteran population that displays those disabilities. It’s interesting, I’ve seen people that are amputees that get along totally fine and people with post traumatic stress that’s so bad they can’t leave their house or be around more than three or four people.”
Gillette hopes to expand CAMO’s participation in Ride for the Pass, something that host organization the Independence Pass Foundation would welcome. IPF Executive Director Karin Teague said the organization waived entry fees for the CAMO crew.
“Needless to say, I was thrilled,” Teague said of their participation. “I was sorry I hadn’t thought of it sooner. We’re always trying to figure out how to reach out to more of our community.”
IPF has offered a shorter ride to attract families and it’s stepped up its marketing efforts downvalley. Partnering with CAMO helps expand the diversity. In addition, it is inspiring to have military vets facing various physical or mental challenges tackling the ride.
“Think about how we feel when we have Challenge Aspen folks or military veterans out on our ski slopes,” she said. “Having the veterans along (on the Ride for the Pass), it just makes all of us at Independence Pass Foundation happy.”