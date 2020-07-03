Pitkin County business owners can take a deep breath — even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the Roaring Fork Valley, there is little risk of another shutdown mirroring the early days of the pandemic.
Should the number of Pitkin County residents who test positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus exceed 18 in a week — one threshold that would put the county’s variance from state directives at risk — it wouldn’t serve as an automatic trigger discontinuing the increased level of local autonomy.
Rather, the county would have a two-week period to implement a mitigation plan to get the numbers back within an acceptable range, a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokesperson clarified via email Thursday.
“All variance holders should self-monitor the virus transmission in their region,” CDPHE spokesperson Mariah LaRue wrote. “If a variance holder self-reports that they cross the threshold from low [to] medium, or medium [to] higher, then they have two weeks to implement a mitigation plan to try and restore virus transmission levels to baseline under which the variance was approved. If after two weeks, the levels do not restore, then the capacity limits are automatically adjusted to the maximum of the new level.”
Under its current variance from the state rules, Pitkin County is considered at a low level of viral spread. As such, the variance technically allows up to 175 people in an indoor setting, so long as social distancing restrictions are met.
But Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann noted Thursday that officials opted not to maximize the variance’s allowances in policy, preferring instead a more cautious, phased economic reopening.
It’s that caution that will, hopefully, keep the reopening rolling according to the county’s “Roadmap to Reopening,” she continued.
“We try to have this rolling opening that’s more cautious than maybe our neighboring communities,” she said. “When we think about what we would have to roll back, it would be a more surgical response.”
That’s to say that a broad-based closure of restaurants or hotels, for instance, is highly unlikely. Rather, if there were an outbreak that could be clearly identified to a singular entity, containment efforts would focus on that facility and employees.
If more than 18 cases occurred within a week among Pitkin County residents, or if the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests exceeded 10% — it’s currently hovering around 7% — then county officials would have to self-report the change in status to the state. They then would enter that two-week grace period for mitigation.
Koenemann assured those contingency plans are the mainstay of ongoing conversations in her department.
“We have a document that we are continuing to refine,” she said of the county’s mitigation plan.
The mitigation plan will become important regardless of the variance status as the state allows counties to move from the current “safer at home” public health order to the “protect our neighbors” phase of reopening, which permits local communities more control in determining their reopening strategies.
“In order to apply to ‘protect our neighbor,’ we have to get certified,” Koenemann explained. “Part of that certification is to submit our mitigation plan.”
Recent measures at both the city and county levels will serve as additional mitigation tools available in the event of an alarming spike in cases that strains the health care system, she noted.
Both the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners and the Aspen City Council elected to allocate funds to employ full-time consumer protection specialists that will serve as on-the-street ambassadors between municipalities and the business community. Additionally, the county is building out a more robust contact-tracing team to contain any cluster of the virus.
“We made two offers on Monday, and we have both those people starting July 7,” Koenemann said of the county positions. “We made an additional offer today — one for a public health subject matter expert. Our [human resources] department has been working really closely with us. We anticipate we will have all 12 [employees] in place by the end of the month.”
Communication is key
Jannette Whitcomb, senior environmental health specialist with the city of Aspen, has been straddling roles between the city and county since the COVID-19 outbreak and its resulting economic shutterings. With the new consumer protection roles working directly with businesses, she’s spearheading the rollout of that program.
“I modeled this off of the Denver health department program,” she said. “I interviewed them and I got some resources from other public health departments and modeled it in the Aspen way. It’s going to evolve, and I do anticipate that we will have to be an arm for enforcement, but … the goal of [consumer protection] program is to be able to do trainings, to be able to be a support.”
A huge part of that undertaking will be effective communication, she continued. On Thursday, she and six of her colleagues personally hand-delivered a letter to more than 100 restaurants alerting them of the city’s recently passed midnight curfew for operations.
“Not everybody actually knew about it — because they’re so busy, they didn’t have time to read the paper. Their head is down, and they’re getting work done. It was 100% necessary,” she said.
Whitcomb expressed compassion for business owners, particularly in the hospitality industry, who endeavor to be compliant with seemingly ever-changing public health orders. She sees the consumer protection program as an important component in ensuring those proprietors are set up for success.
That includes communicating with consumers, not just business owners.
“We need more positive messaging,” she said. “We’re humans and we all want to escape, but be kind to your server. Be kind to your hostess.’ They’re wearing their masks 12 hours a day because they have to wear their mask 100% of the time doing business. They have a responsibility to have people wear masks. That’s really important for the community to realize — the pressure they’re putting on a restaurant when they’re not.”
Other places to enjoy
And as space is already limited — restaurants are still limited to operating at 50% capacity even as local lodges are reporting 70% and 80% capacity — reservations in downtown Aspen establishments continue to fill up heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
Kara Silbernagel, policy and project manager for Pitkin County, framed the dynamic as one of opportunity for visitors to explore beyond the top recommendations on Tripadvisor and Yelp.
“Are people going up to Snowmass and enjoying the restaurants up there that might not be quite as packed as the ones in town? ...Enjoy everything we have to offer, not just the hotspots, and we can all spread out and enjoy our social gatherings that our community has to offer in different ways,” Silbernagel said.