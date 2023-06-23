Pitkin County voters aren’t overly impressed with the direction that the county government is moving, according to results of a scientific survey.
Respondents to a survey conducted May 31 and June 1 were asked, “Generally speaking, would you say things in Pitkin County are headed in the right direction or off on the wrong track?” Slightly more than 45% said the county was going in the right direction while nearly 42% said the wrong track. Another 13% were unsure. The margin of error was plus/minus 5.5%.
“That’s pretty closely split. I don’t know what to think of that,” said Commissioner Greg Poschman.
The question was part of a broader survey that asked 300 county voters their views on a possible property tax for affordable housing and questions on the priorities for county government. Consultant Bill Ray presented the results to the commissioners in a work session earlier this week.
Ray said the satisfaction level for Pitkin County was similar to what he has seen from voters of other county and municipal governments in different surveys.
“Everyone wants that number to be better at the end of the day,” said Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock. He noted that Pitkin County’s level was in line with results in other surveys, as outlined by Ray. Peacock said he wonders if the satisfaction level reflects a broader view on government in general.
Pitkin County is dealing with several high-profile issues that have varying degrees of controversy. Their handling of a specific issue could alienate part of their constituency. The direction of multiple issues at the airport have divided the community, for example. The commissioners have contemplated seeking a revenue source for affordable housing programs but haven’t been able to reach consensus on a direction. They will soon discuss a downsizing on house sizes as part of a package of recommendations from a citizens’ committee on growth.
Peacock said it’s impossible to determine how the issues played into the survey results.
“I don’t think there’s any issue that this community won’t robustly debate at some level,” he said.
The survey also came on the heels of property owners being notified of significantly higher values, which will have some level of impact on taxes for 2023.
“Honestly, I think this is a tough year,” said Francie Jacober, who chairs the Board of County Commissioners. “They see that as something the county is laying over the properties. I think that’s part of (the survey result).”
Jacober noted that it is too soon to determine how the higher property values will affect taxes. There are 51 taxing districts in Pitkin County. Some of them have restrictions on how much revenues can grow. Others received voter approval to remove restrictions but they have the power to grant temporary mill levy credits to reduce the impact.
Past surveys by Pitkin County dove into residents’ views on specific issues — everything from road maintenance to social services. In those surveys, the county government received high marks on some issues and lower marks on others, Jacober noted.
Ray’s survey results took a deep dive into subgroups that answered the “satisfaction” question. Survey respondents that live within the city of Aspen felt the county is moving in the right direction by a 48%-to-40% margin. However, outside of Aspen, respondents felt the county was moving on the wrong track by a 41%-to-44% margin.
Republicans had a dimmer view of the county’s direction than Democrats or unaffiliated voters. Republicans felt the county is on the wrong track by a commanding margin of 57% to 30%. Democrats said the county is moving in the right direction by a margin of 48% to 40%. Satisfaction was highest among independents, with 49% saying right direction and 38% saying wrong track.
The survey didn’t ask respondents for their reasoning behind the satisfaction levels. However, it did ask respondents to rank their top priorities and what they feel should be commissioners’ top priorities.
In one question, respondents were given a list of eight issues and asked what they would say is the top issue facing the county. Availability and/or affordability of housing was the top-ranked issue by 38% of respondents. Tax, including the potential increases in local property taxes, was second with 22.7%. The cost of living came in third as a priority for 20.4%.
Respondents also were asked to rank what they felt should be the top priorities for the county commissioners over the “next year or two.” Affordable workforce housing was selected by 50% of respondents. Maintenance of roads and bridges was a distant second at 12% while airport issues were third at 10.6%.
Addressing climate change came well down the list at fourth with only 6.5% of respondents ranking it as the top priority. Transit and access to more frequency buses came in last on the list with only 2% ranking it the top priority.
Ray said there was “absolutely” a concern over property taxes going up among respondents. The survey results suggested that the outcome on a ballot question for new property taxes for affordable housing would be too close to call. The commissioners expressed a reluctance Tuesday to pursue a ballot question this November but delayed a formal decision.