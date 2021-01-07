Aspen as a birthplace for freestyle skiing hearkens back to the first organized “hot dog” contest held on the Ridge of Bell during the winter of 1970-1971, and continues in 2021 with a new generation of mogul skiers who will compete starting Monday at Aspen Highlands in the Rocky Mountain Freestyle series.
For the first time ever, and to comply with COVID-19 regulations, spectators will not be allowed close to the course on Thunderbowl, but the Jan. 11-12 qualifier and developmental competitions will be live streamed on the Rocky Mountain Freestyle Facebook Page, said Eric Knight, director of freestyle for Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.
AVSC this year has 11 full-time and five day athletes at its team level 12 years old and older who do a combination of big mountain and moguls, Knight said. At the U12 level, competitions draw 20-25 athletes, many of whom train and compete in those events as well as in the halfpipe and park.
“We believe this creates the strongest, most well-rounded skiers and sets them up for ultimate success when they progress and decide to focus on one discipline,” Knight said. “Most make that choice around 12 years old.”
Scarlett’s run (née Floradora) on Aspen Highlands showcased dual mogul skiing culminating with a kicker jump in full view of the Merry-Go-Round restaurant deck for decades, including a long run as the Dearborn freestyle contest.
“The Aspen Highlands Freestyle Friday Series went on for around 25 years and was a steadfast competition in the mogul/freestyle world while many pro tours came and went,” Knight recalled on Wednesday.
Freestyle Fridays were well established before the FIS World Cup recognized freestyle skiing with World Cup events starting in 1980, he added.
The upcoming RMF competitions will be run on Highlands’ dedicated mogul course on its front side that have in the past attracted teams from China, the Killington Mountain School and the U.S. National Team, but this season was pandemic-limited to Team Wasatch (Deer Valley and Snowbird, Utah) and a handful of Canadian athletes.
According to RMF’s website: “The Rocky Mountain Qualifier Series (RQS) Freestyle program was created to give athletes an opportunity for a realistic competition experience in an age-appropriate scenario. The purpose of RQS is to allow athletes to continue developing their skills from the Rocky Mountain Development (DEVO) Series and prepare themselves for the more competitive nature of the Competitive (COMP) Series.”
Knight said that in recent years AVSC has built a course next to the big course for the U12 athletes that he considers to be “one of the best developmental courses around and that’s helped develop a strong younger team.”
Athletes to coaches
Mogul coaches Colby Lee and Aaron Lee were the competitive heart and soul of AVSC’s program for years, with Colby in 2017 reaching 10th the U.S. Nationals and Aaron still competing at an elite level. The Aspen brothers share their experiences with the rising athletes.
“Colby has become an incredible mogul coach. I’ve been skiing with and coached him for well over 10 years,” Eric Knight said.
His younger brother by four years, Aaron Lee, 22, skis on the Nor-Am level, which is just below the World Cup. According to the 2020/21 FIS Freestyle/Freeski Points List, Aaron Lee’s current world ranking is 135th.
“It has been a real honor and source of pride to watch the Lee brothers grow up and develop into world class athletes and even better people,” Knight said.
They are also a part of the Aspen tradition, in which bumps are a way of life.
“If you look at Aspen Mountain from town it’s mostly moguls,” Knight said. And that fact is celebrated at 1 p.m. on the last day of the season with the Aspen Mountain Buck-Off on the Ridge of Bell.