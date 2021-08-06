In one sense, the end of the two-week monsoonal rain period on Wednesday is a positive thing: road crews will get a chance to catch up on their work to shore up area highways and other thoroughfares following several debris-flow and mudslide events.
But the fact remains that most of western Colorado is still in a drought. And the threat of wildfire — even though the county has rescinded its fire restrictions, thanks to the recent moisture — is very much alive.
“Fire season’s not over yet,” said Jeff Colton, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
A map Tuesday from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting various levels of drought across the state shows that Pitkin County has moderate-to-severe drought conditions. That’s not necessarily bad news, said Valerie MacDonald, the county’s emergency manager.
“There’s a significant improvement for Pitkin County in the drought monitor,” she said. “We’ve gone from ‘severe-extreme’ to ‘moderate-severe’ over the last two weeks.”
Colton pointed out that despite the recent moisture, some areas of western Colorado, including Garfield and Mesa counties, still primarily fall under the category of extreme drought. The city of Grand Junction in Mesa County remains at an even higher level — exceptional drought.
A drying period is forecast for the next seven to 12 days, he said. “We had a two-week burst of monsoonal flow,” Colton said. “We still need moisture. Many areas are still struggling with drought conditions.”
During the recent rainy period, 30 fire starts were recorded within the Upper Colorado River Interagency and Fire Management Unit, an area that generally covers the I-70 corridor from Dillon to Grand Junction and includes the Roaring Fork Valley. The vast majority of those fire starts were caused by lightning.
“We’re not seeing the fires spread very fast,” Colton said.
Natural fuels for fire, such as grasses, shrubs and trees, are dry enough for ignition, Colton said. With winds picking up speed, humidity dropping and high temperatures climbing to above-average level this weekend, authorities in some areas of the Western Slope are expected to issue red-flag warnings
The drying-out period “gives us a break in debris-flow activity but our fire danger will increase,” Colton said.
MacDonald said that during Tuesday’s conference call with regional fire chiefs, forest officials and others who keep an eye on weather conditions, it was noted that Pitkin County fuel-moisture levels “are at historic lows.” Drought conditions at various levels have existed locally for the past six years, she said.
Colton said the next possibility for rain in the Roaring Fork Valley won’t arrive until late next week. High temperatures will be around five degrees above normal this weekend, but will start to moderate on Tuesday. Temps are expected to creep up to above-normal levels in the last two weeks of the month, he added.
The recent rainy spell followed a period of higher-than-normal temperatures in Aspen and the upper valley, with highs often climbing above 90 degrees in late June and early July.