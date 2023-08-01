Finally, some moisture: After a hot, dry July, Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley are experiencing the first monsoon rains of the summer.
The National Weather Service announced Sunday that eastern Utah and western Colorado are getting their “first monsoon push” of the season. Forecasters project that the Aspen area will continue to see cloudy conditions and precipitation through Wednesday night, with some possibility for storms later in the week.
In total, NWS forecasts that Aspen will have received between 1 and 1.5 inches of precipitation between Monday and Thursday morning. At the writing of this story on Monday afternoon, .64 inches was recorded for the day.
Monsoonal storms typically hit Colorado between mid-July and early September, bringing atmospheric moisture from the Gulf of Mexico in periodic “surges” or “pushes” that create periods of high precipitation.
This year, NWS Forecaster Jeff Colton said, the monsoons are about three weeks behind schedule. Partly as a result, Colton said Aspen has had a remarkably dry July.
“July was really bad. July behaved like what we would usually see in June, which is usually our driest month on the West Slope,” Colton said.
According to data from the weather service, Aspen was so dry in July that Monday’s rain alone accounted for more than 85% of the month’s total precipitation. Before Monday, Aspen had only received .11 inches of precipitation, less than 5% of its July average.
Fire managers in the valley say that low precipitation helped to dry, or “cure” vegetation in the Roaring Fork Valley, raising concerns over fire danger.
“We had such a great winter, and really a nice, moist spring. That increased the amount of finer fuels, like grasses, and those are typically the fuels that carry the fire. So those are drying out, moving up the valley. You can watch it happen, from Parachute to Rifle, to Basalt and right on up,” said Jake Andersen of the Aspen Fire Department.
Andersen said that the drying process is now starting to reach Aspen.
Scott Thompson, chief of the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, said fire managers were coming close to imposing Stage 1 fire restrictions in parts of the valley below 8,000 feet in elevation before the rains hit. While soil moisture from this year’s snowy winter helped keep some of the valley’s vegetation (such as sagebrush) moist, he said other fuels like scrub oak were getting “ready to burn.”
Thompson and Andersen both said that while the monsoon rains are bringing welcome moisture, they are not a cause for total relief. For one, the storms bring dry lightning. Andersen mentioned that the lightning-induced Lowline Fire, currently burning in nearby Gunnison County, has been top of mind for him lately.
The two fire managers said these rains are just not enough to eliminate concerns during peak fire season.
“You get a 90-degree day with wind, and we could still have a fire. You know, July and August, we always have to be [ready for action],” Thompson said.
With the monsoonal surge expected to peter out by the end of the week, dry conditions could return.
The National Weather Service’s Colton said Colorado may receive another surge in mid-August, but no one can be certain. The monsoon season typically ends in the first week of September, so there is limited time for more storm activity.
“It doesn’t look like a real strong monsoon year by any means,” he added.