Three years ago, the Aspen School District brought in outside help to evaluate climate and culture. Then, a global pandemic hit and the district’s administration underwent deep overhaul, including a new superintendent from out-of-valley, along with a new strategic plan.
Thus provided the backdrop for a “pulse-check” update to the district’s Board of Education on Wednesday night, executed by the same firm brought in for the 2019 survey, Wilson Foxen. Liz Wilson, founder of the consulting group, said the transformational change the district is seeking would have taken several years to implement before speed bumps like COVID-19 and mass organizational shift.
“It generally takes about three to five years to establish a transformed culture,” Wilson said.
The results focused on the polar nature of Aspen: the collaborative nature of a K-12 school system sitting on the same campus vs. the competitive one of the town community as a whole.
“You all are a fairly competitive group of folks out there on the ski slopes and all the other stuff that you do,” Wilson said.
The tug-o-war between the two concepts likely can be reduced but not eliminated, Wilson said, adding that it’s natural for there to be push-and-pull and can be healthy when an organization undergoes deep shifts.
However, the research data shows that the gap between the actual competitive nature vs. the staff’s desired level has grown since the 2019 survey.
Positive responses to the survey centered around professional growth and support from direct superiors. More than three quarters of respondents said they have opportunities for professional development, the single highest positive response of the survey.
Teachers also felt “empowered to do things of value” and that they are recognized by their leaders in a way that makes them feel valued.
Wilson noted that anecdotally, surveys indicated that respondents felt a connection to their direct supervisor.
“Quite a few people expressed appreciation for their principal or their assistant principal in their building,” Wilson said. “I think that’s really significant because even though you are one campus, we do know that administration in the building directly impacts the employee experience.”
Stresses related to work, however, were highlighted by the respondents. Only 7% of responses were positive to the question, “People manage their workloads effectively without stress becoming unhealthy,” while 77% were negative and 17% were marked as neutral.
Newcomer Baugh cited the pandemic and other global factors, staffing shortages, unfamiliarity of the new administration and the rollout of new curricula all as sticking points that add to the stress level of staff.
“Life has been changing for everyone in the community,” Baugh said. “In Aspen, it’s tricky to get everyone headed in the same direction and sometimes we have to agree to disagree, but as long as we’re putting the needs of the kids first, then we’re headed in the right direction.”
The hope is that, with a return to normalcy, the bridges between the new administration, staff and students can be rebuilt.
“Our entire leadership team is new since COVID,” board president Katy Frisch said. “I think it’s really hard to build relationships, and that’s not an excuse. It’s a reality.”
The progress check began in December, differing in scope. More than 200 teachers responded to some or all of the initial survey, and 176 responded to the new one. Fifteen in-person interviews were conducted this go-around vs. 48 staff alone in the initial. The new survey was designed to be “less-intrusive,” Wilson said.
Following results of the survey, Wilson Foxen recommended focusing on mental health of staff, focusing on communication and relationship development among leaders and using the newly approved strategic plan as the framework for the district’s change.
“It’s hard to hear that we need to get better but we also know that in the nature of schooling and the shifting American priority and Aspen community priority, we have to adapt and we have to meet that challenge,” Baugh said.