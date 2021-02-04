Additional testing by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will soon confirm whether a more contagious COVID-19 variant is indeed present in two Pitkin County residents who preliminarily tested positive for the suspected strain.
Pitkin County Public Health announced Wednesday that it was informed Feb. 2 by the state about the two local residents’ results and their possible exposure to a “variant of concern.”
“We are taking this very seriously,” said Suzuho Shimasaki, Pitkin County deputy public health director, on Wednesday.
The individuals “share a common exposure source and are believed to be connected,” according to a press release. In a follow-up discussion it was revealed that the two people share a common workplace but aren’t necessarily on the front line.
“I wouldn’t say there was an abundance of contact with individuals that don’t work there,” said Josh Vance, county epidemiologist. The workplace’s name was not made public.
“We’ve been working with the impacted business to test the staff members there to identify additional cases,” added the county’s environmental health manager, Kurt Dahl.
A third person who does not live in Pitkin County is also potentially a suspected case of a novel variant. Final testing should determine the results in five to seven days as the CDPHE lab is performing additional work to confirm the specimens.
“A variant of concern is a COVID-19 variant that is not widely circulating in the United States at this time and may be more contagious than the current predominant variant,” according to the county’s release.
The B117 variant first was identified in the UK and is believed to infect children at higher rates; B1351 is the variant seen in South Africa.
“Right now the primary concern is about the transmissibility,” Vance said about the residents’ tests. It still has not been determined whether there’s a related increase in mortality associated with the variants.
“We know this is a scary time and we want to really be transparent” in relaying information as quickly as possible, Shimasaki said, when asked about Wednesday’s release of information.
Asked if this potential finding could push Pitkin County back into a red level, Dahl said, “there are so many variables that come into play when you talk about the dial,” suggesting that this one event would not push Pitkin County back into more restrictions.
How should people change their habits? Dahl stressed more vigilance when it comes to the five commitments of containment, stressing in particular masking up, social distancing and not going to work when sick.