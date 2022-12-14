As the goodbye tour for outgoing Aspen Police Chief Richard Pryor begins, the selection of his successor is on the horizon.
Pryor, the longest-serving police chief in town history, was honored by proclamation at Tuesday’s Aspen City Council meeting. He is finishing out his final weeks of a 15-year tenure as the department’s leader. According to City Manager Sara Ott — who declined an interview for this story but offered some basic information — Pryor’s contract runs through the end of the year but will not carry over into January.
The city is accepting applications until Jan. 5, the day of the first review of applications, according to a job posting for the position listed on the website of Strategic Government Resources, a Texas-based recruiting service. That will leave the city without a police chief until a hire is made, unless an interim is named.
The city said more information on next steps in the search process will be made available on Friday, with Ott telling Aspen Daily News via text, “Today is Richard’s day.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, he stood in front of the room with his wife, Pip, as police officers lined the back wall. Presented by Mayor Torre, the proclamation commended his 29 total years of service, beginning as an animal control officer in 1994.
“It’s a real honor,” Pryor said during the meeting, thanking the city for recognizing himself and the “whole police department” through the proclamation.
“That means a huge amount as well as my family’s commitment to the community as well. I don’t think I could have been a police officer anywhere else. The way the community has embraced us and given us the opportunities we’ve had, this has just been incredibly gratifying and we will never forget that,” he said.
Pryor did not immediately return a call seeking comment for this story.
He became police chief in 2007, his sixth badge with the Aspen Police Department. In June, he told Aspen Daily News he and his wife will be relocating to the English countryside to live “off the grid for a bit.”
The contact on the job listing is Eddie Salame, senior vice president of Strategic Government Resources. In a June news release, the city stated it intended to use the help of a professional recruiter and “the community will be invited to meet finalists and share impressions of the candidates with the city manager later this fall.” The release also says that under the city charter, the city manager is responsible for hiring the police chief.
The listing also was found on the Florida City and County Management Association website, implying a nationwide search. The listing indicated a salary range between $140,000 and $209,040 depending on qualifications and experience, with housing available.
Today, the public is invited to an event, “Donuts and Coffee with the Chief,” to say farewell to Pryor. It begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Aspen Police Department, 540 E. Main St.