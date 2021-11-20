Local records pertaining to the Aspen-Snowmass economy continue to be broken.
The latest report from resort tracking firm DestiMetrics shows that combined lodging occupancy for Aspen-Snowmass in October — a month that used to be considered part of the local “offseason” — was 47.3%. Aspen’s occupancy was 54.4% and Snowmass’s was 35.3%. Last month’s 47.3% monthly occupancy was 14.5% above the 41.3% bookings figure recorded for the same month last year.
For the summer season, which was defined as May through October, combined occupancy was 60.3%, 52.7% above summer 2020’s 39.5% and 6% higher than summer 2019’s 56.9% — a percentage achieved before the COVID-19 pandemic came into play.
A summary of the figures provided by Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales for Aspen Skiing Co., and Lise Adams, director of Stay Aspen Snowmass, states that the summer’s key performance drivers were numerous.
“U.S. citizens were getting vaccinated in the spring and summer and were still restricted from traveling freely around the world,” their summary says. “Our events calendar was affected with Ideas Fest being virtual and Food & Wine Classic moving from June to September. Remarkably, June hung on to have a traditional occupancy performance, while September saw a new record.”
July was the standout month, they said, with “the highest-performing occupancy month ever.
“Couple that with Glenwood Canyon closing [due to Interstate 70 mudslides] and significant private home occupancy, and it’s understandable why July felt tremendous visitor pressure,” the summary adds.
The previous record for summer occupancy was recorded in 2018. Aspen finished the most recent summer at 65.6%, beating 2018’s 62.6%; Snowmass finished at 51.5%, besting 2018’s 50.8%.
According to the report, advance bookings (based on data through Oct. 31) for the winter season are going well. November through April’s occupancy was listed at 36.7%, 88.5% better than bookings recorded at the same time last year and 7% better than at the end of October 2019.
“December, February and March are all up double digits while January is down 11% strictly due to the lack of international business on the books. U.S. restrictions have been lifted, and fully vaccinated guests are welcome this winter, however the announcement has come too late for us to see a full recovery,” the summary states.
Consultant Bill Tomcich, the community liaison to the commercial airlines serving Aspen, noted in a recent email to local stakeholders that 29,490 people flew in and out of Aspen in October. That represents a 42.7% increase over October 2020 and a 4.9% increase over the prior record in October 2019.
“As a point of comparison, overall [Transportation Safety Administration] throughput in the U.S. during the month of October was down 20.7% from 2019,” he pointed out.
Peak winter schedules at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport resume on Dec. 16, Tomcich wrote. And, Delta Air Lines returns to the local commercial air market two days after that, rejoining United Airlines and American Airlines, which continued to serve the local airport after the onset of the pandemic in spring 2020.