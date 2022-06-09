Lifted by a post-pandemic surge and a growing trust within the community, the Aspen Education Foundation announced its contribution to the district’s funding for the 2022-23 school year will increase more than 50%.
In an update during June 1’s Aspen School District Board of Education meeting, AEF Executive Director Cynthia Chase said the check the nonprofit would be writing to the district would be “just over” $900,000, coming in at $943,000. That’s well above last year’s $615,000, Chase said.
“Our foundation has never been in a place where we’ve been able to support the district to this extent,” Chase said. “I think our town realizes that, without a strong public school system, it changes the dynamic of the town. So, I think our parents in our community have come together to recognize the importance of the public school and they trust AEF as an organization to make sure those priority programs and positions are funded for in the district.”
AEF funding is overseen by its board, with specific priorities for the money’s uses. The main areas of focus are post-secondary counseling, mental health, the International Baccalaureate program, STEM and arts programming, outdoor education and general academic support. Funds also go toward specific staff positions, such as one of the district’s post-secondary counselors, mental wellness counselors and the IB coordinator. The money supports robotics programs within each of the elementary, middle and high schools, as well.
Chase highlighted other initiatives moving forward, such as assistance to the district’s efforts in recruiting and retention, housing and the middle school’s Talented and Gifted program.
“AEF is like Thor’s hammer,” ASD Superintendent David Baugh said. “For them to shift their fundraising as much as they did, it’s huge. …I don’t think many school districts get that kind of support.”
The foundation’s contributions have steadily increased since Chase took over as the executive director five years ago. Last year’s $615,000 mark was already a jump of more than 20%, and this year’s will come up just shy of a doubling in funds over a two-year span.
Chase believes the difference has been the development of trust and transparency, leading to more members of the community who are willing to buy in.
“It has a lot to do with our relationship with the district and how we position ourselves now,” Chase said during the update to the board. “When I came on board, we were giving a check to the district and the district was deciding how to spend it. We’ve changed that model to working together with the district to determine what to fund each year. I think the community now has a lot of confidence in what we do … and we’re very transparent about how the money is given to the district and the district is transparent with how it’s spent.”
Part of that transparency is the release of an impact report each summer that is publicly available.
One of the major contributors to this year’s bump is a change in format to its main fundraising event, The Flamingo. Previously, the event was hosted at St. Regis Aspen, but the pandemic encouraged the foundation to spread it out over eight restaurants across town. It was the most successful iteration of the event to date, prompting AEF to maintain the same basic format, at least for this year’s event on Dec. 2.
Discussions about how to use the increase in funds haven’t formally taken place yet. Baugh highlighted a desire to reward “innovative” efforts.
“We really want to lean into the innovation work and I think AEF wants to support that,” Baugh said. “I’d like to see innovation grants for teachers. We have a lot of teachers that want to be really innovative, and we just don’t have the general fund money to give everybody $5,000 in innovation grants. That would be in STEM, that would be in languages, that would be in outdoor ed that I would hope our teachers would design really cool stuff.”
AEF projects that the momentum will continue, with an estimate that fundraising contributions will surpass $1 million in the next cycle.
“It’s obviously a big number and I, to be honest, I was a little nervous to put it down because that is a solid commitment,” Chase said. “But at the same time we have an incredible board and I think our families are seeing what’s possible at our school district.”