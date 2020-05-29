Rafting companies in Pitkin County learned Thursday that as of Monday they can offer river trips to tourists and people who live outside of the Roaring Fork Valley.
The variance allows for a maximum of 10 people per trip, including guides, a figure that “aligns with other jurisdictions,” said Kara Silbernagel, Pitkin County’s policy and project manager. Regulations were released on Thursday afternoon and discussed during a weekly community update.
Heretofore, a public health order restricted outfitters to four people per boat who were valley residents only, according to Blazing Adventures owner Vince Nichols. Earlier this week, local companies were operating with limited capacity while similar businesses in Eagle, Lake and Fremont counties had fewer restrictions.
Included in the Gov. Jared Polis’ April 27 safer-at-home executive order was the means for counties to request a variance that contained a COVID-19 suppression plan.
“There is no statewide order yet,” said David Costlow, executive director of the Colorado River Outfitter Association, earlier this week. “Rafting is occurring in some counties as the counties submitted waivers and received approval.
Costlow added, “We are working to get the remaining rivers open.”
An update from the governor’s office on a possible statewide order wasn’t available on Thursday.
Commercial user days in 2019 by Roaring Fork Valley-based rafting companies, according to the outfitter association, were as follows: Colorado River near Glenwood Springs, 65,302 days; Roaring Fork River above Basalt, 6,751 days; Roaring Fork River below Basalt, 7,245 days. The Arkansas River hosted 190,246 commercial user days last year.
Doing it right
In early May, an outfitter and guide task force, working with Pitkin County business liaison Bob Schultz, compiled recommendations and a business safety plan that were presented to the county’s public health team.
Jim Ingram, owner of Aspen Whitewater Rafting, said his company had for the past week been offering trips to locals and second-homeowners with a maximum boat load of four guests. Only related or cohabitating parties have been allowed on the same raft.
The reopening of local hotels is expected to help kickstart the industry as well, which statewide is a $188 million business. In 2019, according to outfitter association’s annual report, “Commercial rafting use was the third busiest in history with total rafting user days of 542,406. Commercial use in 2019 was up 4.3% or 22,189 user days compared to the previous year. Economic impact measured $188,432,999, which is the second-highest economic impact in history.”
Guidelines developed by Pitkin County for outfitters amid the COVID-19 situation include the following: daily symptom screening and temperature checks; six-foot social distancing for employees working in indoor and outdoor environments; frequent handwashing required through the day; and the wearing of mask coverings while interacting with guests and other employees.
Guests are to be educated on COVID-19 protocol both at the time of booking and again during the on-site safety speech. Gear will be disinfected after each trip and equipment will be assigned to an individual for the trip’s duration.
“We need to all be smart about this. It’s the reality we’re living in,” Ingram said.
He added that his guides “want to work” and based upon the phone calls for reservations that his company has been receiving, guests are excited to get out on the rivers, too.
Blazing Adventures’ Nichols said, “We are currently taking reservations, but have had to turn away business” up until now, due to Pitkin County regulations that will expire after this weekend.