In a meeting where the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education passed a proclamation honoring Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, the board heard disaggregated data on standardized tests that continued to showcase how far behind the district’s Latino students are behind its white students.
The district had previously discussed testing in state-mandated Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT suite testing, but further broke those down by subgroup in Wednesday’s meeting. They also added results from spring READ Act testing, which focuses on literacy skills.
In the RFSD, kindergarteners through fourth graders take READ Act tests; English-first students and those in monolingual schools take the Dynamic Indicators of Early Literacy Skills Next, or DIBELS NexT, while students whose first language is Spanish and are in dual-language schools and biliteracy programs take the Indicadores Dinámicos del Éxito en la Lectura, or IDEL. Students only take the IDEL if they are receiving instruction in Spanish, which applies to three of the district’s schools.
This data also showed a discrepancy between subgroups, particularly in terms of “rebounding” to pre-pandemic performance.
“The data that we looked at … is not where we want to be,” RFSD Chief Academic Officer Stacey Park said in her presentation to the board. “It is something we know and identify as a deep area of opportunity, particularly in narrowing the difference in achievement between our subgroups in addition to elevating the achievement of all of our students.”
For the 2018-19 school year, 56% of RFSD students scored at or above benchmark levels in DIBELS Next testing. Last year, RFSD students performed similarly, with 55% of kindergarten to fourth-grade students reaching the benchmark score.
On the IDEL test, only 39% of students reached the benchmark in 2018-19. Last year, that figure dropped to 32%.
In cohorts — the same group of students — students who took the DIBELS as kindergartners in 2019 saw the same pattern as the overall, going from 56% at benchmark to 55%. For first graders, who took the DIBELS as fourth graders in the spring, performance increased from 50% at benchmark to 64%.
In the IDEL cohort that took the 2019 test as kindergartners, their rates at benchmark went from 51% in 2019 to 18% as third graders in the spring. Participation numbers also dropped by nearly half, with 133 students taking it in 2019 vs. 73 from the same cohort in 2022.
“We will pay attention to that. We want to make sure that our cohorts are growing as well as the overall performance,” Park said.
RFSD instructional facilitator Heather Howe said she was unsure where the drop-off in that specific cohort came from, whether there was a drop in enrollment or another reason.
Park also showed further SAT suite disaggregated data that showed how English-learner students lagged behind in growth in reading-writing and math. In the former, English-first students performed five growth percentile points higher than their English-learning peers; in the latter, that difference doubled.
The Aspen Daily News previously reported on the performance gaps between subgroups on CMAS and SAT suite tests.
Board members Jasmin Ramirez and Natalie Torres questioned the accessibility of the tests, especially considering that students in biliteracy programs were eligible to take both tests. Ramirez pondered the financial ability of some students to take both and how the board may support that, while Torres asked if students were tested in the mornings and if they subsequently were forced to miss a meal or were offered food during the testing period.
“A student who may not have gotten to school on time, did not eat because they did not have food at home, didn’t have the ability to prepare to take this test could score very differently if we then provide a meal or a snack or something before a test to ensure everybody is at the best they can be,” Torres said.
It was not immediately clear what resources were provided to students in the testing environment.
Park said part of the response is to support schools with increased coaching, student work protocols, planning and identifying areas where students need additional support.
The board unanimously approved a proclamation honoring Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, which began Thursday and runs through Oct. 15. Ramirez put forth the proclamation, getting emotional explaining its importance.
“I got to read this to my mom this morning. She’s had four children graduate from this district and she has two grandchildren,” Ramirez said. “It was amazing, to say the least, to see her get emotional and also to just hear her express how she felt seen as a parent and a grandparent.”