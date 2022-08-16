Most skiers and riders will shell out $50 to $100 more this year to buy season ski passes with a chamber of commerce discount from Aspen Skiing Co.
The Premier Pass with the chamber discount will cost $1,699 if purchased during the “super early pricing” period that ends Sept. 16. That pass for unlimited days of skiing during the season cost $1,599 last season — however, it was priced at $1,799 for the 2020-21 season as SkiCo used price hikes to try to control numbers on the slopes during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a couple of blips there with the pandemic where we pushed things up,” said Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
The non-chamber pass prices had previously been released. The Premier Pass without the discount goes for $2,599 before the first deadline, up $200 from the prior season. It comes with a free uphill pass, a complimentary Ikon Base Pass and other goodies. The Ikon Pass is sold by SkiCo’s sister company, Alterra Mountain Co., and is good at multiple resorts in and outside of Colorado.
The Premier Senior Pass, for buyers between ages 65 through 69, is up $90, to $1,939 this season. The Premier Silver, for those 70 years of age and older, is up $30, to $629.
And the Premier Pass for children/teens and college students is up $50, to $779.
SkiCo announced the prices with chamber discounts on Monday. Passes go on sale today — Aug. 16 — online and at ticket offices. The pass lineup is unchanged from last season.
The Alpine one-day per week pass will cost $1,049 with the chamber discount, up $50 from $999 last season. The one-day pass without a chamber discount is $1,239.
The Alpine two-day per week pass is $1,469 with the chamber discount, up $70 from last season’s $1,399. The two-day pass without the discount is $1,819.
Hanle said the modest price increases are necessary due to inflation and the higher costs of doing business.
“It’s across the board. It’s fuel. It’s power. It’s labor. It’s food,” he said.
The Valley Pass provides seven days of skiing anytime during the season for $444, an increase of $25 from last season. The pass is exclusively for residents with a driver’s license or state-issued identification that shows they live in the Roaring Fork Valley watershed, including the Crystal and Fryingpan river valleys, or the Colorado River watershed between No Name and Rifle.
SkiCo isn’t bringing back the Classic Pass, which was offered prior to last season to residents in and outside the valley.
“The Classic Pass was originally created as an affordable option to generate visitation from Colorado residents, particularly locals and passholders from other Colorado resorts,” SkiCo’s website explains. “Now, with the availability of Ikon and Mountain Collective Passes, and the Valley Pass for full-time Valley residents, the Classic Pass is no longer needed.”
Despite the alternative options, the loss of the Classic Pass is historically the biggest gripe on SkiCo’s Facebook Page after it posts passes and prices.
The uphill pass is back at $69, the same as last season. SkiCo implemented the pass last season for people who want to place skins on their skis or use alternative gear to ascend the slopes. The company donates $10 for each pass sale to Mountain Rescue Aspen — last season, that amounted to more than $20,000.
Pass sales are refundable through Aug. 31. Pass insurance is available at a price.
Pass prices jump up Sept. 17 and again after Dec. 2.
The 2022-23 season will get underway Nov. 24 at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass.
“The anticipation for winter really kicks in when season passes go back on sale,” SkiCo President and CEO Mike Kaplan said in a prepared statement. “While it can be hard to match the excitement of an anniversary season like last year’s 75th, we look forward to more big things on the horizon this winter, including the return of World Cup racing on Ajax as well as an all-new Buttermilk base area.”
Kaplan is entering his 30th season with SkiCo. He announced earlier that it will be his last season, though his successor hasn’t been announced yet.
Also on Monday, SkiCo announced the return of the Tenants for Turns program. Valley residents can get a free Premier Pass in return for renting a unit, guest house, accessory dwelling unit or bedroom to a SkiCo employee. People who are interested should contact the human resources department at humanresources@aspensnowmass.com.
The dates for the 2022-23 ski season are Nov. 24 through April 16 for Aspen Mountain and Snowmass; Dec. 10 through April 9 for Aspen Highlands; and Dec. 17 through April 2 for Buttermilk.