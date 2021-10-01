A downtown Aspen property dubbed “The Mother Lode” after the longtime restaurant of the same name that used to occupy the space sold for $36.5 million.
“Carrie Wells with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate recently closed 314 E. Hyman Ave.,” the real estate company announced Thursday. “The property features unparalleled luxuries in the heart of downtown Aspen. Boasting 8,771 sq-ft. across three distinct living spaces — the penthouse, the suites, and the club level — The Mother Lode embraces the distinct natural beauty of its surroundings and offers a lifestyle that is truly unique to Aspen.”
Wells represented the seller and buyer in the transaction, the announcement continued.
In addition to the nearly 8,800 square feet internally, the property also offers 2,585 square feet of outdoor private decks that come equipped with a full kitchen, bar and fireplace. The penthouse also has a private rooftop that overlooks the downtown core.
“As one of the most enviable properties in the area, the building is expertly located with a singular protected view of Aspen Mountain’s slopes,” the announcement reads. “The property is meticulously constructed with luxury and high-end finishes of natural wood and stone. The club on the lowest level has an arcade, living space with bar, billiards, movie theater, golf simulator, full gym and private spa quarters.”
This space is zoned as commercial use — as such, it’s previously been used for corporate entertaining. The announcement did not identify the buyers.
“This property is one of the most unique in all of Aspen. The building’s generous square footage in downtown Aspen along with a protected view of this caliber is an extremely rare find,” Wells said in a statement. “The sellers have lovingly cared for and upgraded the property over the years and I’m thrilled for my buyers who now have many “only in Aspen” moments to look forward to in their future.”