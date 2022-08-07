A motorhome erupted in fire at a midvalley self-storage center at about noon on Saturday, commanding widespread attention with its plume of black smoke.
The owner started the vehicle for the first time in an extended period and was maneuvering it out of the lot at All Hours Self Storage on Park Avenue in Basalt when the fire broke out, according to Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson.
“He said the motor caught on fire,” Thompson said.
The fire department was called to the scene at 11:55 a.m. and found the vehicle fully in flames. Thompson said the fire was difficult to attack because of the risk of explosion. The initial firefighters doused the fire in roughly 10 minutes. Thompson said he responded from his home in Missouri Heights and saw the black smoke yield to white smoke, a sign the fire was being extinguished.
The driver escaped the motorhome with minor injuries. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.
About 12 firefighters responded, Thompson estimated. Basalt police officers assisted with traffic control.
A van stored outside near where the motorhome ended up was damaged by the flames. At least four storage units also suffered damage from “heat impingement,” Thompson said.
It was the second vehicle fire in just over 12 hours for Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. Firefighters were called to mile-marker 6 on Fryingpan Road at about 11:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a vehicle that rolled on its side and was in flames, Thompson said.
“The driver left by the time we got there,” he said.
The fire was extinguished. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident. Trooper Josh Lewis said the vehicle was a 2014 Subaru and that no one was injured in the crash. The driver and registered owner of the vehicle has contacted CSP and the investigation is ongoing, he said.
Fryingpan Road was closed in both directions during the firefighting effort. The road was reopened at 1:13 a.m. Saturday.