Saturday’s Colorado League high-school mountain-bike state championships featured races not just against the clock, but also the cold — in more ways than one — at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus’ biggest event, according to CMC Foundation Regional Development Officer and Glenwood Springs High School coach Jeanne Golay.
For the first time in the league’s decade-plus history, the typically two-day state championship was condensed into one on Saturday in anticipation of inclement weather on Sunday. More than 800 riders took to the new mountain-bike course around the university from 7:45 a.m. to around 5 p.m., including four local teams.
Golay’s vision to bring the state championship to Glenwood Springs came to fruition after years of work, in what Glenwood Springs senior Chloe Lutgring called the largest state event in which she’s partaken.
“It far exceeded my expectations,” Golay said. “I’m so impressed with the league. I was in the interesting place representing the college but having a background in the league. ... The Spring Valley campus team was really graceful and open to bringing in this event.”
In 2021, the campus began work on renovations to the course for the completion of an all-skills course, with events like the state championship specifically in mind. Golay and the league’s Executive Director Kate Rau began discussing the possibility of bringing races to Spring Valley multiple years ago.
Rau said that it was the first time in the state championship’s history that it was all compressed into one day.
For Roaring Fork’s Corbin Carpenter, the battle against the cold came about a week ago, when he was down with an illness. The regional varsity boys champion and first call-up for the state race saw himself fall down to sixth in state after missing a week of preparation due to recovery.
“I gave it my all and just couldn’t quite get it, but it’s a race. I’ll bounce back,” Carpenter said. “I’m still happy with it. It’s just fun to be out racing still.”
Carpenter called the course difficult, highlighting its hills and twists. By the time the varsity boys and girls raced — setting off five minutes apart — more than 700 riders had already carved up the course throughout the day. With the wear-and-tear and gusting wind throughout the day, it made for a dusty course that left riders with faces coated in dirt along the edges of their racing sunglasses.
The conditions — and Carpenter’s lagging — led to something that teammate Sam Friday said has never happened: Friday caught up to Carpenter, even leading him at the start of the third and final lap. Carpenter eventually overtook him, and Friday finished eighth overall. The Rams were the lone team to have two finishers in the Top 10 of the boys race.
“It was definitely really difficult,” Friday said. “It came out and it was really fast paced and the second lap came and everybody was still holding onto that pace really hard.”
Friday noted that a lot of the prep work that would’ve given local teams an edge was nullified by the wear on the track, loosening corners and changing cuts. All their advantages literally eroded away.
Golay said that in a typical two-day schedule, some repairs could have been made in between days that would have improved conditions to some extent, like laying water to solidify some spots.
Regardless of conditions, Lutgring put up a strong performance climbing five spots from her start and narrowly missing the podium in the girls varsity race. This year a senior, Lutgring finished second at state a year ago and was the points leader out of the region. This year she fell to third in the region.
“Last year I was so happy that I got the winning jersey last year, but to be honest I think it was a really big advantage to have people that were faster than me or as fast as me this season because it makes you a better rider,” Lutgring said.
As teams, Glenwood Springs finished ninth in Division I, Colorado Rocky Mountain School finished third in Division II, Roaring Fork finished ninth and Aspen/Basalt finished fifth.
Adapting to the weather and course changes, CMC still put on what Golay called the campus’ fieldhouse “coming out party.” The large recreation space opened just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 700 people attended the awards ceremony and after party on the fieldhouse’s gym floor.
“It was just so beautiful to see the gym floor full and robust with young people — just like it should be,” Golay said. “It’s kind of like it’s a whole new beginning, and we’ve come out of COVID and we hope to expose the campus to people more and more.”
At the awards dinner, CMC President Carrie Hauser announced that the school will be adding a mountain bike club team that will compete in the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Cycling Campus.
Golay said that Spring Valley is confirmed to host another race in the series next year, but it has not yet been determined if it will be regular season or the state championships once again.