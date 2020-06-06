The shows will go on for the 49th annual Mountain Fair in Carbondale, albeit in different venues and formats.
Carbondale Arts executive director Amy Kimberly, who spearheads organizing the fair every year, said that amid ever-changing public health directives from the state and keeping near constant communication with the town, the idea of reinventing Mountain Fair was a daunting one.
But the idea of canceling a near half-century tradition was even more heartbreaking.
“At first, it was very overwhelming; there were a lot of people begging us to cancel Mountain Fair,” she said. “And I realized that what’s important is learning how to bring the joy that the fair brings to this community; bring the connection; bring the creativity to our community without endangering ourselves or others — as well as creating that hope: Yes, we can find other ways to do this.”
Rather than the usual three-day festival clustered in Sopris Park in Carbondale’s downtown core that attracts tens of thousands of people, Kimberly explained that she instead envisions an almost pop-up format, bringing live music performances via flatbed trucks to various neighborhoods.
“Our goal is not to get too many people gathering at one place but to encourage people to have their own parties in their yard with the people they feel comfortable with,” she said. “And I think we’re going to ask people to let us know who’s having gatherings in what neighborhoods, then we will just surprise people.”
And on Saturday, people will be able to livestream the entertainment at Steve’s Guitars. Though it’s not yet clear how many people will be allowed in the intimate, single-room venue as of yet — it will depend on future public health orders — Steve Standiford is already considering options and working with Carbondale Arts to brainstorm ways to spread the vibes.
“We’ll probably have some sort of live music all three nights — or maybe we can have some amplification outside to the street and give it a little bit of that vibe of ‘I can bring my truck in and sit in the back of the pickup,’” he mused.
In the more immediate term, Standiford said he’s going to get a bit of a rehearsal for what live entertainment can look like in his space. On Friday, he’ll be bringing two acts back to the Steve’s Guitars stage: songwriters Natalie Spears, a staple in the local music scene, and Jeremy Facknitz, of Colorado Springs.
“We’re getting brave, putting on touring acts. That will be the first time. I think we can have up to 10 [people], so we’ll just put 10 seats 6 feet apart — that’ll probably be all we can fit in the room,” he laughed.
Looking ahead to Mountain Fair, which will run July 24-26, both Kimberly and Standiford said flexibility is the name of the game.
“I have been talking with the town all along, every step of the way, to make sure they thought my ideas were potentially possible. In this time of COVID, we have to talk in potentials,” Kimberly said.
Somewhat ironically, this new era ushered in by the novel coronavirus will create a Mountain Fair more reminiscent of its inception, Standiford observed. The festival, which in 2019 boasted 145 vendors and a team of more than 300 volunteers, began in 1972 with 20 booths showcasing local artists and artisans.
Even in those early days, organizers were ready to adapt to unexpected circumstances in the name of keeping the good times rolling. The drum circle that is the official kick-off to the fair may be an iconic tradition now, but if the electricity hadn’t gone out in town one bygone fair Friday, it never would have happened.
“Laurie [Loeb] goes, ‘Let’s have a drum circle!’” Standiford said of the fair’s original organizer. “We came into the shop and lit candles and had live music. Whatever it takes, I feel like we’re pretty resilient in providing entertainment.”
That kind of creativity is being rekindled again, and the early days are serving as inspiration.
“When she started the Mountain Fair, it was all locals. There was no corporate sponsorship at that time; there were no touring acts — maybe from Paonia,” he said. “We may be getting back to that.”
Kimberly agreed, with one caveat: “We will be bringing in a few acts,” she said, adding that the mix of local and out-of-town entertainment will create a “thoughtful” lineup.
The number of vendors, too, will reflect those early days, she continued. Sopris Park will no longer host the vendor village, but the “Christmas Tree Lot,” as it’s colloquially known among locals in Carbondale, could serve as a perfect space for an artisan market.
“We do have use of that lot, and it’s beautifully set up — it’s got shade, it's got grass and it’s got that fence, so it’d be easy to control people coming in and out,” she said of the empty lot on the corner of Main Street and Weant Boulevard. “And we could get about 20 vendors in there — we are reaching out to local and Colorado vendors for that.”
Those vendors will get an additional audience, this year, too. In years’ past, the Art Aspen exhibit at the city of Aspen Ice Garden coincided with Mountain Fair and tended to cater to different clientele, Kimberly said.
“We've never had communication; it’s a high-end art show that someone from outside of town has put on and they travel around the country,” she said. “But now, a new company has taken it over. They’re called Intersect Art; [they’re] awesome.”
The company behind the show, Intersect Art and Design in New York City, reached out to Kimberly about Carbondale Arts becoming a community partner in the endeavor. Because of COVID-19 social restrictions, the exhibit will be hosted in a virtual viewing room, and the online platform allows Mountain Fair vendors to be in two places at once, so to speak.
“Our vendors will get to be part of their virtual show,” Kimberly said. “It would be really great for us to get that exposure with their audiences, and it’s just wonderful to be able to have that connection in this valley and help promote both the aspects going on the same time that weekend,” she said.