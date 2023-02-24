Mountain Rescue Aspen had a busy day Wednesday with roles in three rescues of people injured or stranded outdoors.
MRA helped retrieve a 36-year-old snowboarder from Atlanta who traveled outside of the Aspen Highlands ski area boundary off of Olympic Bowl and got cliffed out in gnarly terrain. He left the ski area near the bottom of the Deception trail and called for help.
The Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol talked to the stranded man by cell phone and determined he was at the top of a cliff band known as “The Staircase.” The man was advised to stop moving and wait for rescuers.
The ski patrol contacted the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and coordinated a rescue effort. Patrollers located the man at about 5:41 p.m.
“The subject was uninjured but in a precarious position roughly 1,200 vertical feet above the Maroon Creek Valley floor,” said a news release. “As patrollers arrived at the subject’s location, the National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for the Aspen area.”
Due to the weather and darkness, the ski patrol requested assistance from Mountain Rescue Aspen, which mobilized 16 volunteers to support the ski patrol.
“Rescuers from Mountain Rescue Aspen used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) with infrared capabilities to help scout safe routes down for the patrollers and subject through the steep and avalanche-prone terrain,” the statement said. “Additionally, the ski patrollers used small explosive devices thrown by hand downhill below them to help mitigate the avalanche risk. Ultimately, due to the extraordinary efforts of rescuers, the stranded subject was escorted safely downhill through dangerous terrain and all rescuers were out of the field by 10:30 p.m.”
The sheriff’s office and MRA is reminding skiers and snowboarders to stay on established routes and avoid traveling into unknown terrain.
Also on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office and MRA received a report at 7:15 p.m. of a missing hiker thought to be in a heavily-wooded area between Owl Creek Road and Snowmass Village. A 77-year-old man from California departed on a hike with his dog and hadn’t been seen since about 5:15 p.m. He was wearing only jeans and a sweatshirt. Search teams were mobilized due to a winter storm bringing snow, wind and dropping temperatures. MRA mobilized 19 members to organize and carry out the search.
“Searchers utilized snowmobiles, skis, snowshoes and vehicles to search an area roughly 1,000 acres in size,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office. “Searchers were accompanied by friends and family of the missing hiker as well as two deputies from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office who were using snowmobiles to cover as much ground as possible.”
After five hours of searching, the man and his dog were located around midnight. The man was lying in deep snow, was disoriented and in need of immediate medical care, the statement said. He was treated by emergency medical technicians from MRA until an ambulance arrived at the scene and transported him to Aspen Valley Hospital. The man’s 9-year-old Golden Retriever was uninjured and reunited with family. No updates were provided on the condition of the man.
The sheriff’s office and MRA reminded people to be prepared for rapidly changing weather during outdoor pursuits.
MRA also assisted an injured hut skier earlier on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was alerted via a Garmin InReach device of an injured 53-year-old female about 1 mile from the Benedict Hut on Smuggler Mountain. The woman was unable to move due to her injuries.
At about 1 p.m. MRA deployed a team of 11 members and six snowmobiles and the sheriff’s office deployed two deputies on snowmobiles for assistance. They made contact with the injured backcountry skier at about 1:19 p.m. She was evacuated by snowmobile and arrived at the base of Smuggler Mountain at 1:53 p.m.
“At that time the injured skier declined further medical attention and departed from the trailhead in a private vehicle,” a statement said.
The three events occurred on a day when the sheriff’s office already had its hands full responding to a threat of a school shooting, which turned out to be a hoax but required a massive mobilization on Wednesday morning.