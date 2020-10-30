Mountain Rescue Aspen responded to a call near the head of the Hell Roaring Trail Wednesday evening after a 46-year-old man reportedly fell off a horse and sustained injuries to the leg, hip and arm.
The man — from Arlington, Texas — was hunting in the area near the end of Capitol Creek Road, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Jesse Steindler said Thursday evening.
At that time, the hunter’s conditions were unknown, Steindler said. The horse was “fine” and returned home, he noted.
Based on the remote area in question and the possibility of a carry-out operation, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office mobilized Mountain Rescue immediately after receiving the call at 7 p.m. Further reports suggested the injured party could not walk out on his own and would need assistance reaching an ambulance.
The popular hunting area is approximately 8 miles west of Aspen. GPS coordinates were obtained from the reporting party.
On a particularly “cold, dark [and] wet” night, Steindler said, Mountain Rescue deployed into the field around 8 p.m. with eight team members and multiple vehicles along, with seven additional support staff. The first responders reached the injured party one hour later, about one-fourth of a mile downhill from the hunting camp at Hell Roaring. Mountain Rescue volunteers worked diligently for the next hour to get the man back to the camp, he continued.
After arriving at the camp, MRA team members arranged to transport the patient via vehicle down the steep and muddy access road to rendezvous with an awaiting ambulance.
By 10:45 p.m., the patient was in the ambulance and en route to Aspen Valley Hospital. All Mountain Rescue volunteers were safely out of the field by 11:35 p.m.
Steindler and the Sheriff’s Office in a statement reminded hunters and those accessing the local backcountry to be mindful of variable — and sometimes dangerous — conditions due to the change in weather.
“We have the best rescuers in the state, and we send them out to save others at their own peril,” Steindler said. “They’re the real heroes.”