An Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter immediately pivoted missions Wednesday afternoon when a “landslide of sorts” came toppling down from Capitol Peak onto four Mountain Rescue Aspen responders who were in the field attempting to recover the body of an overdue hiker.
Three of the four responders sustained injuries — ranging from “very moderate to severe,” as described by Parker Lathrop, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy of operations — but with aerial teams already on scene for the recovery mission, help was on the way immediately.
“It was having HAATS in the air, CareFlight and Flight for Life involved … everyone’s mission changed instantly. It was impressive, to say the least, from everybody’s point of view,” Lathrop said of the rescue. “Everybody spoke very highly of every other organization involved. For the HAATS guys, that was what they trained for in war zones — and it felt very much like that today. It was no longer routine, it was very, very serious very quickly.”
The hiker, 32-year-old Kelly McDermett, of Wisconsin, had initially departed with friends Saturday morning with the intention of summiting Capitol Peak; however, due to inclement weather, the crew turned back at the lake.
“He really wanted to go finish Capitol, so he went up Sunday morning early,” Lathrop said, adding that McDermett had “spotted a weather window” in which he felt the trek would be safe.
“He expected to be out by 2 p.m. He did not return,” Lathrop continued. “Monday morning, with HAATS, CareFlight and Fight for Life and MRA, we began a search of the Capitol area looking for any sight of him. Given the weather the past few days, it made searches difficult but we were still in search mode, so to speak.”
When the weather cleared Wednesday morning, the rescue teams successfully spotted McDermett’s body, though they were not successful in recovering it.
“He was not recovered today; we’re taking this time to kind of step back, look at all the options at what’s safe and practical and formulate a game plan from there. And what that game plan is at this point is very much in the air,” Lathrop said.
This story is developing.