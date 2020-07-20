A person who rode an electric motorcycle up the Sunnyside trail and crashed it before 4 Corners, was assisted by Mountain Rescue Aspen on Sunday after he injured his hand and was unable to get the bike back on the trail.
According to a press release issued Sunday afternoon, at around 3:30 p.m., on June 19, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a biker “who was lost and injured in the mountains surrounding Aspen.”
Six members of Mountain Rescue Aspen were deployed into the Hunter Creek Valley and made contact with the person around 4:53 p.m. MRA escorted the person out of the field.
All were out of the field, safely, at 5:30 p.m. and, “The subject self transported for further medical care,” the release stated.
“The matter has been forwarded to the US Forest Service for further follow-up,” it continued.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to use appropriate means of travel, and operate within your abilities while in the backcountry,” according to the release.