At around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a person reporting that a 60-year-old man had broken his ankle while hiking on the trail to American Lake. The caller reported that the man could not put any weight on the injured ankle and would need assistance returning to the trail head. The caller further reported that the man was approximately one-half mile, or a 15-minute hike, up the trail from the trailhead.
The American Lake Trail is a 6.4 mile round-trip hike roughly 10 miles south of Aspen in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, which is a part of the White River National Forest.
Fifteen members of the all-volunteer group Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) began to mobilize, and at 2 p.m., team members left the rescue center and began working their way toward the patient.
Six minutes later, the first group of rescuers reached the patient, a 68-year-old man, and began to treat his broken ankle. Rescuers confirmed that the man would not be able to walk, and a single-wheeled litter was assembled to help carry the man down the trail.
MRA rescuers carried the patient to the trailhead and arrived at 3:21 p.m. Medical personnel from Aspen Ambulance were waiting for the patient at the trailhead and transported him to Aspen Valley Hospital for further treatment.
All rescue personnel were out of the field by 4 p.m.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind all visitors and hikers to be aware of their personal skills, abilities and physical conditioning,” a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release emphasizes. “Hikes in the Aspen area often involve steep terrain and higher elevations, which can lead to exhaustion and fatigue faster than hiking at lower elevations.”