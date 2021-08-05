The day before multiple mudslides ravaged Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., announced details of a trillion-dollar infrastructure deal.
And, while Glenwood Springs Councilman Charlie Willman hopes I-70 will reopen long before Congress finalizes a deal, he also believes the bipartisan legislation could fund other infrastructure undertakings farther down the road, like the city’s long-sought-after South Bridge project.
“South Bridge is critically important,” Willman said Wednesday. “It’s a very significant life safety issue.”
Nearly 20 years ago, a coal seam fire forced thousands of Glenwood Springs residents to evacuate and illustrated the need for an additional route linking the western side of Roaring Fork River to Highway 82.
However, unless the city can bridge a multimillion-dollar funding gap, its long sought after South Bridge project may never come to fruition.
“We’re really hopeful … now is the time,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said of the South Bridge project.
Godes said the city had been very proactive at communicating its infrastructure needs to its congressional delegation and was confident the bill, if passed, would address some of those major projects like South Bridge.
“South Bridge is something all of our congressional delegation knows about — we’ve been lobbying about it,” Godes said.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would invest roughly $550 billion into roads, bridges and water infrastructure across the country. The bill also would provide billions of dollars toward infrastructure projects — many in rural mountain towns — where traditional funding methods simply won’t suffice. According to whitehouse.gov, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act would also make the largest federal investment in public transit ever and would ensure “every American has access to reliable high-speed internet.”
“Almost the entire road network is under stress and that would be a high priority from Cottonwood Pass to the canyon,” Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said Wednesday. “Resilience planning is going to be a big priority in the Western U.S. and we’re right in the heart of that.”
Multiple mudslides left more than 100 motorists stranded overnight in Glenwood Canyon last week and I-70 has remained closed ever since as crews assess the damage. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, especially during the winter months, provides one of few ways into and out of the Roaring Fork Valley.
Kane — like Willman and Godes — believes it’s critical to work with Colorado’s congressional delegation on issues facing the entire Roaring Fork Valley and Western Slope.
“We’ve got to leverage … what little influence we have,” Kane said.
Earlier this year, he and his colleagues on the Basalt Town Council went as far as to invite Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert to a town hall meeting. The Basalt Town Council had hoped to discuss a number of issues, ranging from COVID-19 to infrastructure, but have yet to hear back from the congresswoman whose district includes Garfield and Pitkin counties.
A Boebert spokesperson did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
“We must fix our crumbling infrastructure and embrace our clean energy future,” Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper said in a news release Wednesday. “This bipartisan bill shows the world that our democracy still works. It comes in the nick of time as we face droughts, wildfires, mudslides and aging infrastructure across Colorado and the nation.”