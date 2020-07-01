The largest movie theater in the Roaring Fork Valley, Movieland 7 in El Jebel, closed Tuesday night after final showings of “Dunkirk” and “Anchorman.”
An employee who said he was not authorized to speak for the company, Bow Tie Cinemas, confirmed that the screens would go dark beginning today for an undetermined amount of time.
The person could not confirm whether Movieland was closing due to lack of business or another reason related or unrelated to the novel coronavirus.
Movieland, as well as other Bow Tie-operated movie theaters in Colorado, reopened June 17 after closing for three months due to public health orders related to COVID-19. The theater instituted reserved seating, contact-free purchases and spacing between unrelated film patrons as some of its protocols.
Tickets were offered at just $5 for classic films like “Grease” and "Purple Rain," as well as more recent movies, including “The Dark Knight.” It was hoped that new releases could start being shown as early as July.
The Movieland employee was not sure Tuesday evening if the shutdown of the theater was temporary or permanent.
Outdoor “drive-in” theaters, from Aspen Meadows to Crown Mountain Park, have emerged this summer in the Roaring Fork Valley as pop-ups in open-air venues, helping to fill the void left by shuttered indoor theaters.