In what Athletic Director John Castrese says he hopes will be yet another new tradition, Aspen High School honored, to his knowledge, the largest class of athletes committed to play sports collegiately at the next level.
At tables draped with Skier red and white cloths littered with swag from the various schools they plan to attend, 10 seniors sat in the school gymnasium on Wednesday with coaches and parents in front of teammates and classmates to celebrate the achievement.
“We want to start a new tradition here,” Castrese said. “I want to thank all the student athletes we have here and they set a great example for younger generations.”
In March, the school celebrated its state champion dance, golf and basketball teams at Gondola Plaza, with a police escort through downtown and a parade past the middle and elementary schools.
On Wednesday, state champions and athletes of the year gathered for a final recognition, many of whom have already put on the Skiers’ colors for competition for the final time.
“It’s pretty special because I feel like not a lot of people end up going to the next level from Aspen,” basketball player Shae Korpela said. “I feel like having this many people here means a lot for the school and gives it something to build on.”
Korpela, along with his twin brother Braden, led Skiers basketball to the program’s first-ever state championship in March with an undefeated campaign that has started something of a paradigm shift in the school’s other programs.
The twins both committed to Washington State University, a major Division I club that developed five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson and went to the semifinals of the National Invitational Tournament in March.
Head coach Cory Parker — who himself played at Drake after graduating from Aspen — said the program hasn’t had a player move to such a high level program since Robert Tomaszek, who played at Texas Tech from 2002 to 2004.
“That’s big time basketball,” Parker said of the twins’ commitment.
Two-time Colorado 3A swimmer of the year Kayla Tehrani committed to Denison University in Granville, Ohio, joining a program that hasn’t finished below fifth in national competition since the 1991-92 season and was national champions in 2000-01.
Out of the Nordic skiing group, Anders Weiss is headed for Division I Montana State University and Micah Bodkins is off to Middlebury College in Vermont.
Riley Rushing is headed for Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee, and Sadie Bayko is committed to Frostburg State University in Maryland, both for volleyball.
“I spent so much time and effort trying to get all these coaches to respond and have interest,” Rushing said. “The day I committed, it feels nice to have that weight off my back and know that I’m getting to play the next level and compete with all these athletes.
Jennifer Ellis will go to Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington for soccer.
Brenon Reed will attend Beloit College in Wisconsin and play lacrosse.
Elijah Goldman heads to Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York, to join one of the country’s top sailing programs.
Not in attendance was Nic Pevny, a golfer who committed to Denver University and had a separate celebration in November.
Castrese could not confirm any scholarship information, but Shae Korpela told Aspen Daily News that both he and his brother have conditional scholarships that could become full.